Taking a short walk to the cafe around the corner on a recent trip to DC, I was highly impressed. From the walkability of the city and the number of runners that fill the sidewalks, the delicious array of restaurants to choose from, and the cleanliness of the city as I walked around and explored.

It comes as no surprise to me that DC was named one of the fittest cities in America earlier this year. Environment matters, and when there are healthy options, clean areas to explore, and active people all around you, it’s quite easy to fall into the patterns of fit and healthy people.

One of my favorite things to do while traveling is try new restaurants and local food. It’s a great way to experience the culture, build unique memories, and boost creativity for my own recipe development.

If you’re looking for the best healthy restaurants in Washington, DC, here’s my curated list — which includes options for gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian dietary preferences.

For healthy foodies, travelers, and DC locals, enjoy this guide with 6 nourishing and delicious spots you don’t want to miss. These are the top places to eat healthy in Washington, DC, with options for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Plus, I’ve included menu recommendations, with some of our favorite meals we ate while in DC. I hope you enjoy!

5 must-try restaurants in Washington, DC that are healthy and delicious

Nourishment, community, connection, sustainability, and vitality. These are the words that Ama uses to describe themselves, and they couldn’t be more true. This restaurant visit was sparked after receiving multiple recommendations from friends, with an emphasis on their sustainable practices and prevalent mission.

Ama doesn’t compromise when it comes to quality, celebrating food for the nourishment offers to the body and the soul. We enjoyed a nourishing and healthy Italian lunch, along with lively conversation with the passionate workers. It was incredible to hear more about the sourcing efforts to ensure every ingredient is up to Ama’s standards.

We enjoyed a gluten-free and vegetarian Trenette Con Pesto Genovese with some delicious green basil pesto with green beans & potatoes. Of course, we paired it with the Pesce, a Seatopia Branzino braised with local escarole & a leek salsa verde. This Italian food was flavorful, and light, giving us energy to explore for the rest of the day.

Before heading out, we had to try the warming Bone Broth and a tasting of the Gelato. To no one’s surprise, both were incredible!

Ama is doing something different for people and the planet, creating exceptional moments for people to experience how food was meant to be enjoyed — nourishing, joyful, and delicious! I encourage you to check out their full mission here.

Eat Positive. Live Positive. This is what Life Alive Organic Cafe is all about. With an emphasis on creating good food that makes you feel good too, Life Alive is making an impact on what the traditional American café has to offer. Especially if your vegan or vegetarian, this is the perfect healthy lunch spot with plenty of plant-based protein options.

From the warm and relaxing vibes inside the cafe to all of the nourishing options on the menu, I visited for lunch two days in a row!

On the first visit, I enjoyed the Greek Lemon & Rice made with a savory lemon broth, brown rice, egg, carrots, onions, & celery. I paired it with a Half Crispy Falafel because who can resist a crispy baked falafel with a bright Mediterranean salad? And of course, I also enjoyed a Fresh-Pressed Turmeric shot because it’s always a good idea to boost your immunity while traveling.

With so many more delicious options on the menu that looked incredible, I visited for lunch the very next day. Dining on the Miso Eggplant & Crispy Rice, I loved this warming bowl with a variety of mushrooms and roasted vegetables. It was extra chilly in DC, so I paired it with an unsweetened Fresh Lemon Honey Ginger Hot Tea which was so warming.

I’m already planning what I’ll get on my next visit, and I have my eye on the Acai bowls with superfood fudge! If you nerd out on learning more about quality ingredients, the benefits of positive eating, and the details of a restaurant, you must check out their Food Promise. Such a great cafe!

After a deep dive into what the Michelin Guides were recommending, searching every menu they included, I added Unconventional Diner to my list of must-try restaurants while in DC.

Though I was unsure of the inspiration of soulful comfort behind the dishes, the menu had offerings for a variety of dietary preferences. To my lovely surprise, the food was exceptional!

To start the evening, we enjoyed the crispy Cast-Iron Brussels Sprouts with caramelized onions (tikka masala on the side). It was tough to decide on entrees, but I was so glad I went with the Sweet Potato Shakshuka with chicken. This warming sweet potato curry made was made with chickpeas, sunny eggs, and lots of fresh greens on top. My husband loved the Double Cheeseburger with Fries, with an option for gluten-free bread.

This was an unexpected and delicious date night spot. I highly recommend you grab reservations ahead of time, because it was quite busy for a Tuesday evening.

Our friends, DC locals, invites us to ilili one night for dinner. Raving that it was one of their top favorite spots, now I can see why. With a constantly evolving Lebanese menu and invitation to share with the table, there were so many delicious meals to try. Visiting with a large group is definitely the way to go!

Plus, our server was quick to cater towards all dietary preferences, making the experience all the more relaxing and enjoyable.

To start off the evening, we enjoyed the Humus with Lamb Confit and crudités, the Fattoush with pita on the side, the Duck Shawarma with fresh pomegranate, the Ambered Carrots with pistachio dukkah, and Batata Harra with cilantro garlic whip.

For main dishes, we enjoyed the Mixed Grill with chicken shis taouk, beef kebabs, Kofta, and lamb chops, and the Riz without the toasted vermicelli.

Every single item we had was absolutely incredible! The Duck Shawarma was the most unexpected item that we tried, but I loved it paired with the refreshing flavor of pomegranate seeds on a lettuce wrap.

For the spice lovers, this Szechuan-style restaurant offered a unique flavor profile and lively atmosphere for an evening meal.

We dined on the Chimi-Churri grilled steak, the Veggie Triple Delight, and the Gong Bao Chicken all paired with white rice. My favorite dish of all was the veggie dish, made with eggplant, potato, and bell peppers in a garlic scallion sauce.

If you want to explore and try something new, Astoria DC restaurant is for you!

A healthy sweet treat spot in Washington, DC we love

Another fun part of traveling is grabbing a sweet treat out! Pressed Juicery has been one of our favorite spots ever since enjoying it in California.

I absolutely love the Freeze, which is a dairy-free soft serve with a variety of toppings to choose from. My husband and I both love the chocolate freeze made with almonds, coconut cream, agave syrup, and alkalized cacao powder.

For topping this creamy goodness, I chose vegan chocolate chips, gluten-free chocolate chip cookie crumbles, and almond butter drizzle. My husband topped his with the chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, and the chocolate drizzle.

What a yummy way to end the trip!

Map of healthy restaurants in Washington, DC

Dupont Circle / West End

Life Alive Organic Café — Near Dupont Circle, walkable from Connecticut Ave NW

Pressed Juicery — Several locations, closest to this guide is in Dupont Circle

Foggy Bottom / West End

Ama — Located near George Washington University area

Walkable to the Kennedy Center, West End, and Foggy Bottom Metro

Downtown / Mount Vernon Triangle

Unconventional Diner — Near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Easy access from Shaw, Chinatown, and Metro Center

Penn Quarter / Chinatown

ilili — In the heart of downtown DC, close to Capital One Arena

Walkable from Gallery Place, Metro Center, or Archives

Northeast DC

Astoria DC — Located along H Street NE

Near the Atlas District, known for nightlife and dining

What’s next?

If you’re searching for gluten-free restaurants in DC, dairy-free friendly meals, vegetarian dishes, or overall healthy places to eat in Washington, DC, I hope this guide has helped you find delicious, nourishing options to enjoy on your next trip in the city.

In the mean time, you can enjoy some great tasting dishes, often inspired by meals I’ve eaten around the world, from the Grace & Greens recipe box or weekly menu.

Let us know in the comments — Do you have any upcoming travel plans?

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Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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