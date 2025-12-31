Preparing to start a new year is like swimming in the ocean. One minute you are wading in the calm, crystal blue waters enjoying a light conversation, and the next a gigantic wave comes ready to crash from out of nowhere. In that moment, a few choices present themselves: Will you ride the wave to shore or will you go under and hope it will pass?

Right around the end of December is when the figurative wave usually comes. Discussions of plans and goals catch faster than a head cold, often in the form of large resolutions. It’s in that moment that you choose, do you create a resolution or just begin counting down the days until February, when most resolutions have failed and people have moved on?

But, there’s a third choice: Letting the wave hold you up, and then letting it go right past you. This is the option I’m choosing — the one where we aren’t jumping on the bandwagon of resolutions, but instead relying on something different to keep us afloat in the ocean of life.

While about 85% of New Year’s resolutions fail after the first 2 weeks, the most effective form of change is through building habits. The key to building healthy habits that last is to make them small enough that they are manageable, so you can show up consistently. Over time, this consistency will have a far greater impact than any ambiguous, overarching resolution that is overwhelming and more stressful, causing you to practically fail before you even begin.

As I reflect on 2025, there are a few habits that particularly stand out to me. And thanks to this wonderful community, I’ve gotten to share some of them with you every single week. From preparing healthy meals at home to constant learning and growing together as we discover how to live healthier lives, I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to get to show up and connect with you each week.

But the more I reflected, the more I realized that there are some other routines regularly ingrained into my daily habits that truly have changed my life for the better.

My hope is that they may be helpful for you as you choose to nourish your body well in 2026. Just as the world around us operates in rhythms, like the sun rising and the seasons changing, our bodies operate well on rhythms. Let’s leverage the powerful ability of rhythms and routines to support us well both today and in the new year, too.

10 healthy habits that changed my life

Slow, intentional mornings Nourishing, whole foods at every meal A consistent sleep routine Daily movement Prioritizing relationships Listening to my body Positive self-talk Preparing ahead of time Continuous learning Time unplugged

1. Slow, intentional mornings

While it can be so easy to turn over after the alarm goes off, I absolutely cherish my quiet time in the morning, so getting up early is a priority for me. A nourishing breakfast, a hydrating cup of water, time reading the Word, journaling my thoughts & prayers, and a warm cup of coffee are too good to miss out on for me.

Eating a balanced breakfast packed with protein in the first hour of waking has greatly supported my blood sugar and energy levels. Recently, I’ve greatly been enjoying protein oatmeal or a nutrient-packed smoothie, which holds me over until lunchtime.

I’m so grateful that in this stage of life, I have a bit more time, but even in seasons where I haven’t had much time to spare, getting up a bit earlier to have a few minutes to set my day up well has made all the difference for my health — mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

2. Nourishing, whole foods at every meal

By starting off my day with nourishing, whole foods, I’m directly communicating with my body that I want to nourish it well and provide it with what it needs. This lays the foundation for every other decision I make around food for the rest of the day.

As I move on to lunch and dinner, I am always thinking about how I can add in more of the good, nutrient-packed ingredients onto my plate. Whether I’ve prepped an entire meal ahead of time or already have some roasted veggies and grilled protein in the fridge, I try to make it as easy as possible to enjoy a healthy meal at home.

Easy ways to add more nutrients to your plate:

Top a meal with fresh herbs (cilantro, green onions, rosemary, parsley)

Sprinkle seeds onto a dish (hemp hearts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds)

Add a handful of greens (kale, arugula, spinach)

3. A regular sleep routine

The foundation of good health is good sleep; if you don’t sleep well, it makes it so much harder to eat well, move your body, make sound decisions, and even allow your body to properly digest both information and nutrients. Sleep truly has an impact on everything.

While it would be a dream (pun intended!) to get a perfect night of sleep every single night, there are definitely times where life happens or you’re in a season that disrupts your normal routine. This is where the value of consistency plays such a role, even more than perfection.

Each evening, I start to wind down around 8:45 pm, putting my phone away. I love to hop in bed and read for a bit before drifting off to sleep to calm my mind. After all, who doesn’t love a little story time? There are times when my routine is more advanced and other times where I’m doing good just to get in bed before 11 pm if we’re traveling or having people over.

Since I know how much my body thrives on a good night’s sleep, I focus on consistently going to bed and waking up around the same time each day, without stressing too much about doing it all perfectly.

4. Daily movement

There are seasons when I thought it was necessary to go to the gym every single day. I’ve also been in seasons where movement changed daily, sometimes it was going for a swim or riding my bike or walking around the neighborhood.

Through all of it, I’ve learned that my body does love movement, but movement isn’t confined to the walls of a gym to be effective. In this habit, the consistency comes into play with doing something active, instead of doing the same activity daily.

Right now, some of my favorite forms of movement are power yoga, walking with our dog around the neighborhood, weight lifting, and pilates. Often, it changes with the weather, the time of year, and the phase of my cycle.

Recently, I learned there are sweet spots when it comes to movement and more isn’t always better. If you’re like me, this was wonderful to learn, and another reminder of the important role balance plays in everyday life.

Counting your steps? A new study showed that significant health benefits from walking begin at around 7,000 steps a day, and then plateau after that.

5. Prioritizing relationships

Have you heard of the Blue Zones? These are the areas of the world where people experience both longevity and a greater health span. So not only are they living longer, but they are feeling better for longer too. While food and nutrition play a role in overall health, I would argue that community and relationships can have a much greater impact on both health and well-being. That’s exactly what was discovered in the Blue Zones too.

With an increased amount of screen time and a decreased amount of social activities and human connection, the loneliness epidemic is on the rise. This makes my heart hurt, knowing just how much joy having healthy relationships and friendships can bring to life.

Everyone’s busy. But, if we continue to prioritize productivity and busyness over spending time with family and friends, it is going to hurt us far more in the long run.

Prioritizing relationships is not about the quantity you have, but the quality of community around you. Maybe that’s one or two good friends that you have rich and intentional conversations with. Maybe it’s a group of people you meet with regularly to connect, learn from one another, and support each other when things get tough.

We were created for community. We were created for deep connection with others. While the world tells you that a phone call is the same as face to face or that work is more important than friendships, push back.

This is a wonderful resource on how we are Made For Friendship, I highly recommend you give it a listen!

As you reflect on your own relationships, what would it look like to purposefully create time to connect with people, instead of relying on a friendship to live in the margins of your life?

6. Listening to my body

It’s taken me years to rewrite the story of what it looks like to love, trust, and nourish my body instead of forcing what my mind or the world thought was best for it. And to be honest, there are days when I still struggle to remember that my body is good, that it was created in the image of God, with purpose and intention.

But, one of the greatest ways to build back up trust with your body is to listen to it and honor what it is telling you.

Easy ways to practice listening to your body:

When you are feeling tired, carve out time to rest or plan to go to sleep earlier that night.

When you are thirsty, meet that need and grab a cup of water.

When you need to use the bathroom, don’t hold it and wait as long as you can, but instead meet that need.

When your legs feel sore and you need to stretch, get up and move.

If you’re craving some sunshine, step outside and take a deep breath.

These may seem small or even silly, but next time you get a cue from your body, stop and notice. What is it telling you? What is it that it is needing? The more that you get in touch and honor your needs, the more trust you will build up with your body.

This can be scary, especially if you feel that your body will rebel against you or that your cravings may not be most supportive. For that, I would encourage you to really tap in. Is your body wanting sugar or is it simply running on fumes and needs rest? Is your body craving to sit on the couch all day or is it wanting some stretching and light movement to reconnect with you?

Sometimes it takes slowling down with intentionality to listen and reconnect before moving forward. The wonderful news about this practice is that it gets easier as you learn more from your body and continue to build more trust with it.

7. Positive self-talk

Another mindset shift I’ve been focusing on is positive self-talk. Our thoughts are powerful and if we don’t take hold of them, it can cause us to spiral or experience feelings that may be far from the truth.

The good news is that you have the power to strengthen your mindset. You have the ability to take every thought captive. Expressing gratitude has been known to have health benefits far more than you could imagine.

As you begin to think about what you are grateful for, your mind is able to shift into a place of thankfulness and abundance. The body is able to relax, feeling safer and cared for.

I love to journal my thoughts & prayers, expressing gratitude to help reframe my mindset. It is especially helpful at the start or end of the day.

Positive affirmations to remind yourself daily:

I am okay

It is well

I am blessed and highly favored

I was created in His image and I am beautiful

I am a whole human, loving, kind, and caring

Do you have any affirmations that support you well throughout the day? If not, think of one and try to start using this week. See if it makes a difference for you and how you are thinking each day.

8. Preparing ahead of time

A little preparation goes a long way. Whether it’s preparing ingredients to nourish my body for a busy week ahead, organizing my thoughts before a meeting, or intentionally packing my bag before heading out the door, preparation truly helps me stay on track.

At times, I’ve been rushing out the door trying to grab everything or quickly pulling together a meal while I am far past the point of hungry. While I know I can’t always prepare for everything, being rushed and unprepared isn’t the habit I want to create. That feeling of hurry has an impact on my nervous system, causing me to be in fight or flight and far more stressed than necessary.

By building in a little time every day to prepare for what’s ahead has helped me to reduce stress, stepping into daily activities more calm, cool, and collected.

My brother-in-law mentioned he loves to get to every event or activity 15 minutes ahead of schedule. While I don’t do that for every single thing, I have been making a much more active effort to show up early and I’ve already felt the difference that it has, both on how I feel physically and mentally.

9. Continuous learning

The world is constantly changing all around us, and I feel the best thing we can do is keep learning and growing every single day. Whether you’re an expert in something or a novice, there is always something more to be learned.

When I say learning, I’m not just talking about book smarts, but emotional intelligence too. Making an active effort to be kinder, caring, loving and compassionate can have a huge impact on how we show up each day and interact with others.

As for book smarts, there was a point in time where I thought that I could only learn from non-fiction, self-development books. I believed that fiction books were simply entertainment, and if I want to continually improve, I should only choose self-development.

But the day I found out that reading fiction has been shown to increase empathy, I was shocked. This caused me to ponder what other areas of life I had a narrow view of that may offer more good in my life than I even realized.

This realization reminded me just how valuable it is to be curious about life, about people, being open to new ideas and experiences. After all, you just never know how your perspective will shift.

10. Time unplugged

There is so much good that technology has brought us, from being able to connect with long-distance loved ones to improve the level of care for people who are sick, technology itself is not a bad thing.

But, I’ve come to see how if you aren’t careful, it can completely distract you and cause you to miss out on some of the most important things in life. From deep relationships to time in conversation or experiencing the outdoors, there is so much good to be had away from technology.

Whether your job or your daily life requires you to be on screens (even mine does to connect and send this to all of you!), I encourage you to intentionally carve some time away from the screen. Maybe right now that looks like not having your phone in the bedroom in the evenings or taking a walk around the block without headphones.

With constant notifications and information flooding in from phones and screens, it can be difficult and even stressful to leave your device behind for a bit. But, let me tell you, carving out little moments unplugged has greatly supported my nervous system and lowered my levels of stress.

A few years ago, I read the Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer, and it completely shifted my perspective on screens. While I still use my phone and computer often, I strive to use it as a tool like I would use a pen as a tool. It doesn’t control me. I can choose when to use it and when to step away from it.

Practically, I’ve turned off any non-urgent notifications from even showing up on my phone. Often, especially when I’m working or spending time with friends, I turn my phone to Do Not Disturb. Though these shifts may seem subtle, they are just another way that I am not letting technology control my days.

What’s next?

Nourishment is about so much more than what’s on your plate. From connection and community to movement, mindset, there are so many things that can nourish your body well. By building healthy habits that last, you can make choosing nourishment the easy choice.

I hope you enjoyed these 10 healthy habits that I’m bringing into the new year. Remember, you are bio-individual and while some of these habits may work for you, I encourage you to focus on what works best for your body and stage of life. As you head into 2026, are there any healthy habits you want to build to support you well?

