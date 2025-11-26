Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we’re nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is a wellness deep dive, designed to provide you with wellness tips to help you find the balance this holiday season.

I hope you enjoy these healthy holiday habits!

Heading into the holiday season can feel a lot like traveling. There’s a mix of feelings, from the excitement about the destination to the nerves about whether you’ll make it through security on time and maybe even feelings of stress, sadness, or fear with the change in routine.

Though I am quite joyful about the holidays and the meaning behind them, I greatly enjoy my regular routine. To make the most of the holidays with loved ones, I’ve built in a few healthy habits over the years to keep me grounded and feeling nourished so I can show up as the best version of me.

Whether you love the change of pace for the holiday season or feel a lot of stress during this time of year, these healthy habits are great for supporting the mind, body, and the nervous system so you can feel grounded and well during the holidays.

You’re a whole human who needs nourishment far beyond what’s on your plate. From mental health and emotional health to physical health and spiritual health, there are many dimensions to balance and care for well. If you’re looking for stress relief and wellness practices this season to support all of those areas, these strategies can help you feel nourished and calm in the midst of the excitement of the season.

While your first thought may be about the food on your plate this holiday season, I encourage you to look a little deeper into other areas that may nourish your body well. We’re all creatures of habit, but if you can shift some of those regular habits for more nourishing ones, you can have a big impact on your life and how you show up each day.

9 healthy habits to support you well and reduce stress during the holiday season