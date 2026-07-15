I remember when I first started prioritizing my health like it was yesterday. So caught up in every little detail, I was trying to reorient my entire life, and it was so overwhelming.

“I can’t eat this”

“I can’t do this”

“I can’t enjoy that”

There was so much negativity and restrictiveness around the entire idea of health, and it felt the opposite of what it’s supposed to be.

After many years of trial and error, I eventually realized that making healthy choices is about supporting and adding to your life, not taking away from it.

Sometimes this still means making the harder choice or saying no to something that you would’ve previously not thought twice about, but it also means saying yes to the life you want to live.

Though there are still times when I overanalyze an ingredient label (like when I hosted a party for 40 people and didn’t have time to make the buns from scratch) or stress over a day when I’ve spent way more hours sitting than moving, I try to retrain my thought process with this one reminder:

What is one thing I can do today that supports my health and overall goals of living a balanced, well-nourished life?

No matter where you are on your journey, know that every step forward is a step in the right direction.

Everything doesn’t have to change completely in a day. But over time, the little swaps and small habits add up. And all of a sudden, you will feel totally different.

It’s this 80/20 mindset of prioritizing health, without trying to do it all perfectly, that has supported me in sustaining this healthy lifestyle.

Online, you see plenty of recipes and workouts, but what you don’t often see are the little choices that don’t seem like a big deal but really do make a difference for overall health.

Consider this list a peek behind the curtain; I’m sharing

13 swaps I’ve made to support my health over the years across food, lifestyle, and personal care, and the science that swayed my opinions

My go-to “holistic” convenience brands that don’t add unnecessary ingredients to their products

The weird habit we have every night before bed (and how you can do it too)

The only non-toxic deodorant that has actually worked for me

Why I stopped drinking fruit juice and what I do instead

1 | Eating “just a bar” or no breakfast at all —> Enjoying a balanced meal to start the day

According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, the digestive system is most active from 7 - 9 am. This is one of the best times to provide a lot of nutrients to your body, especially if you have a busy day ahead. Having a balanced breakfast with protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help you feel full and energized until your next meal.

Now that I prioritize a quality breakfast, I wake up each morning looking forward to the rhythm.

(But we don’t always have a full “movie breakfast”. This gluten-free spinach turkey quiche and this chocolate cherry chia pudding are my favorite prep-ahead breakfasts. I also love to make this 5-minute high-protein oatmeal bowl)

2 | Ice water —> Room-temperature water

Especially with the warmer weather, it can be easy to gravitate towards an ice water. But drinking room-temperature water can make a huge difference in digestion. It can also promote comfort and relaxation in the body, perfect if your life tends to feel more stressful.

Now, I’ll even order water without ice when dining out because I prefer it.

(But I still drink my salted honey matcha and occasionally a strawberry kiwi electrolyte packet with ice because balance is important.)

3 | Refined carbohydrates —> Gluten-free pasta alternatives

Traditional boxed pasta, white bread, baked goods with high-fructose corn syrup, wheat crackers, and white rice are all refined carbohydrates, meaning they are stripped of their fiber and nutrients while being processed. Having a lot of these over time can lead to more cravings and energy crashes, while also crowding out other more nutrient-dense foods.

Whether you’re gluten-free or not, many of the alternatives are higher in protein & fiber, supporting overall health.

Now, I love to cook legume-based pasta, hearts of palm pasta, brown rice & quinoa pasta, and spaghetti squash for pasta alternatives.

(But we still have pasta nights at home)

4 | Skipping dessert —> Nutrient-packed sweet treats

I used to believe the lie that if you want to eat healthy, you should never have dessert. But now I know that balance and moderation are key to a sustainable lifestyle of health.

While there is nothing wrong with having a sweet treat out on occasion, without worrying about the ingredients, I much prefer making my own versions to pack in even more nutrients.

Now, I use ingredients like coconut sugar, coconut milk, dates, dark chocolate, bananas, and nuts to create easy and delicious sweet treats at home. These 5-minute cookie dough stuffed dates are my favorite, and when we’re celebrating a birthday, I’ll make this strawberry cake that my husband loves!

(But we still have dessert because food is meant to be enjoyable too!)

5 | Eating the same protein every day —> Incorporating more seafood

Chicken, rice, and broccoli is a staple dish for many people when they first start on their health journey, but honestly, it can get pretty boring having the same thing over time.

A variety of both macronutrients (protein, carbs, and fat) and micronutrients (like iron, magnesium, and folate) is key to a well-balanced diet.

If you follow along with the weekly meal plan, you may have noticed that I incorporate seafood at least once a week. From supporting brain health to reducing inflammation and the risk of heart disease, there are so many benefits to enjoying high-quality seafood.

Some of my favorite easy weeknight dinners lately have been this Roasted salmon & greens with garlicky herb rice and this Gluten-free romesco spirulina pasta bowl with garlic shrimp.

(But, we still have a balanced meal every single night)

You don't have to overhaul your entire life to feel the difference. The small swaps add up — and having the right support makes it even easier. If you're ready to make healthy living simple and sustainable, I'd love to have you as a paid subscriber.

6 | Watching TV before bed —> Reading with red lights

Every night at 9 pm, all our lights switch to red. The first time we had friends over, they were shocked, confused, and a little intrigued.

Once I learned that blue lights from cell phones, TVs, and regular lights can be stimulating to the mind, making it harder to sleep, I knew something had to change.

I’m a firm believer that a quality night’s sleep is the foundation of great health — it’s the main time of day when your body processes and absorbs the nutrients from the day.

Now, we swap late-night TV for reading in bed, and I swapped out all of our light bulbs to turn red in the evening. Not only does this support your circadian rhythm, but if you struggle with falling asleep, this is one surefire way to make it even easier to doze right off to sleep. (For more habits to improve your sleep, I wrote all about it here)

(But we still enjoy an at-home movie night on the weekends)

7 | Cooking with vegetable oils —> Cooking with Extra-virgin olive oil and avocado oil

Seed oils like soybean, corn, and canola oil are quite inflammatory, which can disrupt hormone production and cause inflammation, which can contribute to chronic disease.

By decreasing the amount of ultra-processed foods you buy (mostly chips and fast food), and swapping out olive oil or avocado oil in recipes, you can easily reduce inflammation while enjoying your favorite meals.

Now, I love using this avocado oil, this avocado mayo, and these organic extra virgin olive oils. And when I’m buying pre-made sauces and mayos, I primarily purchase Primal Kitchen and SideDish because they are made with quality ingredients. (Keep a lookout at Whole Foods, both of them go on sale often)

(But we still eat out on occasion and I don’t think too hard about what the food is cooked in)

8 | Fruit juices —> Whole fruit

While I used to enjoy a fresh cup of pineapple juice, there are many more benefits to eating fresh fruit. Most fruit juices are stripped of all of their fiber, leaving you only with the sugar content of the fruit.

Now, if I’m craving juice, I’ll go straight to the source and grab a whole orange or apple. This small swap is much more supportive of balanced blood sugar, and you’ll feel more satisfied after enjoying the entirety of the fruit versus just the juice.

(But I’ll still drink a fruit smoothie if I want something more refreshing. I always add this vanilla protein powder and some nut butter to make it a complete and balanced meal.)

9 | Eating raw vegetables —> Pairing vegetables with a healthy fat

I used to think that I needed to eat vegetables raw all the time if I wanted to eat healthy. But once I discovered that many of the nutrients included in vegetables are more bio-available if you pair them with a healthy fat, it changed how I eat them.

Now, I’ll enjoy freshly sliced carrots and cucumber with this parsley hummus or roast a bunch of zucchini and onions with a drizzle of olive oil and sea salt.

(But, I’ll still buy pre-cut veggies or pre-made hummus without seed oils on occasion to make it easier when I’m busy)

10 | Fragrance products —> Dye-free and fragrance-free soaps and deodorant

I grew up using the soaps from Bath and Body Works, relying on Secret deodorant, and choosing the strongest-smelling perfumes because I really wanted to smell good.

Eventually, I learned that artificial fragrance can be a great disruptor of the endocrine system, impacting hormone transportation.

Now, I’ve swapped the products I use most for quality ingredient alternatives that don’t have tons of added chemicals.

This is what I keep in my bag: hand sanitizer, this body sunscreen, and this hand lotion

This is what’s in my bathroom right now: this hand soap, this body butter, this deodorant, this body oil, this mascara, this SPF moisturizer and this face wash.

This is what I clean with: this multi-purpose spray, these dishwasher packs, and Target’s Ever Spring brand

(But I still use this scented perfume on occasion)

11 | Plastic containers —> Glass containers

After the recent documentary, everyone seems to be worried about microplastics. Even thinking about everything in my house that has plastic can be overwhelming, so I made a few swaps that were top priority. Glass containers for hot & cooked foods were the first on the list.

Now, I try to limit the plastic that I bring into my house and choose alternative plant-based options when I can.

I’m such a fan of these jars for storing drinks, smoothies, chia pudding, and overnight oats. These are my go-to glass containers, along with this larger one, and these round ones. I also swapped my mixing bowls for these glass ones.

(But I still buy bagged lettuce and meat that’s in plastic )

12 | Buying processed foods with excessively long ingredient labels —> Purchasing minimal, quality-ingredient snacks

While I’d love to make everything from scratch, it’s just not realistic as a full-time business owner.

But I know that fueling my body with quality ingredients is more important than skipping meals, underfueling my body, and getting hangry. For me, the compromise is cooking most of our meals at home and carrying minimal-ingredient snacks with me for when I’m in a pinch.

For snacks, I love carrying raw nuts, fresh fruit, this high-protein air-dried steak, this crunchy snack, these high-fiber bars, these protein-rich bars, and these brown rice crackers with me on the go.

To make busy weeknights easier, some of my favorite brands for a dinner shortcut include Siete for tortillas and chips, Simple Mills for crackers and baking, Mary’s Gone for crackers, and Caulipower for pizza nights.

(But I still buy some quality-ingredient processed foods because 80/20)

13 | Non-stick pans & plastic cutting boards —> Stainless steel & cast-iron pans & wooden cutting boards

After discovering that non-stick pans and plastic cutting boards release chemicals and microplastics forever into your food, I immediately ditched them for lower-toxic options.

Now, I use all stainless steel cookware and these cast-iron pans. While it took a few tries to learn how to cook with them, I can never go back.

Plus, cooking with a cast iron skillet can increase the levels of iron that are in your food, which is great for anyone dealing with low iron levels. This green salsa taco skillet is one of our favorites.

(But, I still haven’t switched over all of my plastic spatulas)

My goal has always been to help people live healthier, more nourished lives. While I love sharing simple recipes and healthy food content, I’m always drawn to sharing more about realistic ways to support overall wellness too.

For so long, I consumed health & wellness content that felt so restrictive, overwhelming, and just plain unrealistic.

My hope is that this week’s newsletter is a reminder to you that you don’t have to do it all perfectly to support a healthy lifestyle. But instead, over time, you can make little swaps that will add up and make a huge difference in the trajectory of your life.

The sustainable approach isn’t the most flashy or fastest-working, but with the busy lives we live, it is definitely the way to go if you want a healthy lifestyle that’s maintainable for the long haul.

Which small swap do you want to incorporate first?

Wishing you a nourishing week ahead,

Grace Barker

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