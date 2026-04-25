Crispy Japanese sweet potatoes in Tokyo rich in antioxidants, creamy parsley hummus in Greece with lots of fiber, bright and juicy tomatoes in Iceland high in vitamin C and lycopene — no matter where you are in the world, isn’t it beautiful that every place has fresh produce decorating it’s plates?

In celebration of Earth Day, this week’s menu offers a variety of meals powered by plants.

Plant-forward meals are those rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits, and grains — it doesn’t always mean no meat, but it does makes the plants the priority of every plate.

Personally, I’m a big fan of adding in more of the good, nutrient-rich ingredients onto your plate, then editing it for what works best for your body. For some, adding in more protein-rich plants like quinoa and beans are helpful. For others, incorporating more leafy greens and potatoes might be more supportive for overall digestion. Get creative about what works best for you in your body.

My favorite ways to add in more plant-based protein:

Steamed edamame

Crunchy organic peanut butter

Extra-firm tofu

Chickpea falafel

Creamy almond butter

Variety and color go a long way when it comes to making nourishing and delicious meals at home.

This plant-forward meal plan is simple, nourishing, and designed to make your life easier — not add to your to-do list or your stress levels.

In this healthy & easy meal plan you can expect:

8 easy, plant-forward recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and dessert!) that are both nourishing & delicious

A 60 minute, step-by-step prep guide to help you save time on busy weekdays

A screenshot-ready grocery list to save you money and mental effort

Blueberry maca smoothie — A smooth and creamy blend of blueberries, banana, and maca root. This smoothie is high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and supports balanced hormones. Use plant-based protein powder for an easy swap! (3 minutes)

Cabbage crush quinoa salad — High in fiber and packed with plant-based protein, this combination of edamame, quinoa, fresh herbs, and a dairy-free dressing is divine in this cabbage crush quinoa salad. With edamame and quinoa, this is a balanced and delicious meal! (25 minutes)

Mediterranean roasted Brussels sprouts & sweet potato bowls (CAVA copycat) — A nourishing bowl with warming, roasted vegetables and creamy sauce. Enjoy this Cava-style meal at home so you can save money and enjoy a nutrient-packed bowl. We use tofu here for an easy, plant-based swap. (50 minutes)

Yellow Thai coconut curry — A balanced and easy weeknight dinner, this warming and sweet curry is full of fiber and healthy fats. You’re going to love this delicious dish! Tofu and chickpeas transform this dish into a more plant-forward meal. (35 minutes)

Creamy dreamy peanut stir fry — This creamy dreamy peanut sauce pairs so well with the fiber-rich cabbage stir fry and protein-packed falafel. Served with a side of Jasmine edamame rice, this dish is sweet and satisfying! With falafel on top, this plant-based swap is one of my favorites. (25 minutes)

Lentil tortilla bake — This easy lentil tortilla bake is loaded with roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and a hearty lentil and walnut filling for a protein boost. (45 minutes)

Dark chocolate sea salt brownie bark — A nourishing sweet treat rich in antioxidants and a balanced dark chocolate flavor. This is one of my favorite no-bake, gluten-free and dairy-free sweet treats made with real ingredients. (15 minutes)

Rich dark chocolatey mousse pie and fresh berries — My husband is obsessed with this sweet treat, and you party guests will be too! Plus, there is a secret high-protein ingredient that doesn’t involve dairy. We use tofu here for an easy, plant-based swap here! (2 hr 25 minutes - includes chilling)

Note: All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual :) If this week’s recipes aren’t your jam, you can check out my full recipe box and previous meal plans.

The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well — Download the printable grocery list, recipe collection, and step-by-step prep guide: