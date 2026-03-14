Protein + fiber are two hot topics that everyone seems to be talking about right now, especially after Expo West. With protein supporting muscle growth and boosting metabolism to fiber directly impacting overall digestion and gut health, I’m glad people are buzzing about these vital nutrients.

But honestly, protein chips, fiber powders, and even mislabeled protein bars — that’s taking it a bit too far!

As a girl who is all about prioritizing her health, I enjoy staying up to date on the latest trends with easy ways I can support my health goals. I’ll enjoy quality protein powder, organic raw honey, GEM daily bite food vitamins, and minimal ingredient snacks & sauces for an extra boost of convenient nutrients as part of a balanced diet.

But the reality is, there’s great value in eating real, whole foods — nuts, seeds, fresh produce, and meat. They deserve to be the star of the show more often!

This week’s menu is loaded with nourishing, whole food ingredients to support muscle growth, healthy digestion, and help you feel more energized!