Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we’re nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is the weekly Grace’s Grocery Guide, a ridiculously nutrient-packed and delicious menu purposefully designed with recipes, a grocery list, and a prep guide to help you flourish.

To celebrate our 1-year anniversary, this week’s full grocery guide is completely free for everyone. Normally, it’s reserved for paid subscribers. A huge thank you to my amazing paid subscribers for your continued support — this work wouldn’t be possible without you!

I hope you enjoy!

Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! As I begin writing to you this week, I am completely overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude.

This grocery guide, edition 52, marks one year of guides shared in the Grace & Greens community. One year ago, I was still working in a corporate job, using any extra hours in the early mornings and late evenings to develop recipes, share content, and write to you. At the time, there were just a few of you — If that was you, thank you! Thank you for believing in this mission. Thank you for your encouragement and support as I worked out the rough edges and continued to refine the process to make it easier for you to live healthier, more nourished lives. And if you recently joined Grace & Greens, my gratitude for you being here is just as grand. Thank you for joining this community!

Grace & Greens started from a place of love, and a passion for wanting others to experience the joy and nourishment that can come from a delicious meal packed with nutrients and flavor. After years of struggling to define what ‘healthy’ meant for me, getting overwhelmed with information online, and causing some unwanted impacts on my hormones and mental health, I knew that I wanted to rewrite the story of what it means to live a healthy life.

Grace & Greens is about actively choosing to nourish your body, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

It’s about finding the balance.

It’s about showing up as the best version of you.

It’s about connecting with yourself, others, and the world all around you.

It’s about tuning into yourself, from a place of love and care.

It’s about expressing creativity and trying new things.

It’s about working hard and resting hard.

It’s about offering yourself grace, as you continue to learn and grow.

It’s a space to connect and grow together as we all strive to live healthier lives.

My hope is that each week you feel inspired, encouraged, and equipped to make nourishing choices that enable flourishing as you live out your purpose.

Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or you recently joined the community, I’m so glad that you’re here! Grace & Greens is just getting started, and I have so much more I’m looking forward to sharing with you.

Don’t miss the deep dive on this benefits behind this week’s recipes!

Download the full grocery guide here, then keep reading for the details of each recipe, what I’m currently loving, and the extra scoop on this week’s recipes!

High-protein blueberry muffin overnight oats

All the greens protein smoothie

Sun-dried tomato salmon power bowls

Veggie-packed beef & cabbage stir fry

Arugula nourish bowl with grilled chicken

Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with kale basil pesto

Real food. Real good.

We’ve been given a beautiful gift in real, whole foods, providing us with the nutrients we need to enable every single system in the body to thrive, there is so much that real food has to offer.

Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of building a balanced plate and filling it up with a variety of color to pack in nutrients. My goal with each recipe is to provide you with ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious recipes so that whether you’re a long time fan of real food or you’re cooking for someone who is just starting to nourish their bodies well, both of you can enjoy a meal together!

By adding in more of the good, whole foods, you have the opportunity to nourish your body every single day. And by leaning into your unique needs, you can make choices that support you and make you feel good!

From colorful fruits & vegetables to nuts, seeds & olive oil, grass-fed beef, seafood, and chicken, I love to share recipes that include all of this deliciousness. The more I’ve shifted to this way of eating, the more I’ve enjoyed each meal and loved learning about the benefits behind the bowls and plates. So, let’s dive into this week’s benefits behind the bowls!

Benefits behind the bowls

Blueberry muffin overnight oats

Banana, rolled oats, and chia seeds are all rich in fiber, which can support a healthy gut and a healthy heart.

This dish also includes a protein boost to support blood sugar balance and muscle repair.

A topping of blueberries and cinnamon add antioxidants, and raw almond butter brings monounsaturated fats for long-lasting energy.

What a ridiculously nourishing breakfast to start your day off on the right foot!

All the greens protein smoothie

Utilizing some of the same ingredients and flavors as the first breakfast, it’s packed with fiber, protein, and rich in antioxidants.

Plus, the spinach offers iron and other vitamins for energy.

This smoothie includes hemp milk which is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Add in a Medjool date for some potassium and magnesium, and spirulina which is packed with B vitamins.

One of my personal favorite toppings is cacao nibs, which are high in magnesium for hormone balance and a natural mood booster due to compounds like theobromine. I love how every single ingredient has a purpose when it comes to this smoothie.

Sun-dried tomato salmon power bowls

This light and protein-packed dish is high in protein, with many of the ingredients bringing something to the table.

The roasted broccoli is packed with vitamin C and the drizzle of olive oil offers healthy monounsaturated fats for hormone health.

With the quinoa cooked in bone broth, this turns it a complete protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids.

The bone broth adds in collagen and minerals that support digestion and immunity too.

As for the salmon, it’s a wonderful source of omega-3s which reduce inflammation and support hormone health.

This dish is finished off with sun-dried tomatoes, offering concentrated amounts of antioxidants, supportive of skin health, while reducing oxidative stress.

With many of you loving salmon, I had to include one of my all-time favorite salmon dishes in this week’s menu!

Veggie-packed beef & cabbage stir fry

The fresh yellow onion and garlic are naturally anti-inflammatory, supporting immune health and a balanced gut.

Made with grass-fed ground beef, it’s rich in iron and B vitamins that support energy and muscle support.

With a whole bag of cabbage slaw included, it’s high in fiber to support a healthy gut and rich in antioxidants.

For extra veggies, the peas bring in a plant-based protein source, while the carrots offer Vitamin A for vision and reproductive health.

Cooked in coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and rice vinegar, these sauces add in a bit of healthy fats, acidity to aid in digestion, and a bit of heat for extra flavor.

All of these delicious ingredients are layered on top of brown rice, high in fiber and whole-grain nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins.

Topped off with sesame seeds to support healthy hormones, fresh lime for vitamin C, and fresh cilantro to support detoxification.

Plus, if you add on the homemade spicy mayo, you’ll get some extra healthy fats for satiety.

This is a long list, and I’m just shocked by how much goodness is packed into this bowl!

Arugula nourish bowl with grilled chicken

Enjoy the sweet potatoes, rich in fiber to support a balanced gut microbiome.

With the quinoa cooked in bone broth, this makes it a complete protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids.

Grilled chicken provides B vitamins for hormone regulation.

The base of arugula is rich in phytonutrients that support liver detoxification.

Bright pomegranates on top, supporting improved circulation.

Extra-virgin olive oil is full of antioxidants to fight inflammation.

Drizzled with a lightly sweet apple cider vinaigrette, the dressing supports more balanced blood sugar.

Seriously, so nourishing!

Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with kale basil pesto

Zucchini and squash bring fiber-rich veggies to the plate, hydrating the body and promoting good digestion.

The fresh onion and garlic are naturally anti-inflammatory, supporting immune health and a balanced gut.

The turkey meatballs offer a lean source of protein rich in vitamins, plus antioxidant benefits from rosemary, thyme, and oregano.

Turmeric rice is a naturally yellow, anti-inflammatory side that supports healthy skin and aids in digestion.

Finishing this dish off with a kale basil pesto, this sauce is made with healthy fats from pine nuts for brain health and fiber from the kale for good digestion. Plus, it offers polyphenols from olive oil to fight inflammation, and lemon juice for vitamin C.

This pesto is one of my personal favorites, and there is something special about making your own that makes it all the more nourishing.

Every meal is an opportunity to nourish your body well, so it can support you to show up each day healthy, well, and energized to live out your purpose.

Resources to support living a healthy & balanced lifestyle

