Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we’re nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is the weekly Grace’s Grocery Guide, a ridiculously nutrient-packed and delicious menu purposefully designed with recipes, a grocery list, and a prep guide to help you save time, reduce stress, eat well — and most importantly feel well too!

I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to make it even easier for you. I hope you enjoy!

Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! Now that it’s December, I’ve had Christmas music playing on repeat. Each song has the perfect balance of words being sung paired with just the right instruments to create something beautiful for the season. This is synergy.

Synergy (noun): the interaction or cooperation of two or more agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects.

Have you ever thought about synergy? Before this week, I’ll be honest, I haven’t thought much about it. But, once I discovered what it meant, it all clicked for me.

This is exactly why nourishment and health is about far more than what’s on your plate. Nourishment is also about moving your body, being outside, spending time with the people you love, letting creativity flow, trying new things, sleeping well, getting in the sunshine, and taking time for rest.

The sum of these agents produce a combined effect. Physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health are working together to make up you as a whole human.

As you head into this week, I encourage you to think about how you nourish your own body. Is there an area of your health that you want to focus on more? What could you do to add a bit more synergy, so you can show up as the best version of you?

Not only is synergy helpful for us, but it also works with food, too! Next week I’ll share a deep dive on food pairings and how to make the most of the nutrients in each dish. But for now, let’s get into this week’s ridiculously nutrient-packed and absolutely delicious recipes to help you nourish your body and boost your energy with ease!

“I’ve been living by the grocery guides! After a long day of work, it’s so helpful to come home to a meal prepped and ready for me!” - Elizabeth, community member

Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal casserole, High protein almond butter magic shell overnight oats, Date balsamic salmon & greens bowls, Firecracker beef bowls, Blackened chicken red rice bowls, GF sun gold tomato pistachio pasta

Download the full grocery guide with a grocery list, prep guide, and printable recipes. Then, keep reading for the details and benefits of each dish, what I’m currently loving, and a new way to support the best version of you heading into the new year!