Do you know what the best part of Spring is?

I just can’t decide.

I love the chirping of the birds in the early morning.

The bright sunshine that warms your skin every time you step outside.

The beautiful flowers, yellows, purples, and whites, dotting every street corner.

The bright flavors of ripe lemons and berries & fresh herbs and leafy greens.

With the new season (and hopefully warm weather) quickly upon us, I can’t wait for all of the fresh produce that we’ll get to cook with in the coming weeks. If you read this week’s wellness interview with an acupuncturist, you know just how valuable eating seasonally can be for maximizing nutrients.

The benefits of eating seasonally:

Highly nutritious , being at the peak of their nutritional value of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals

Incredible taste , making eating healthy even more enjoyable

Better for your budget , without the added travel tax of produce that’s shipped in

Better for the planet, with a reduction in carbon footprint each time you buy seasonal & local

Included in this week’s menu is a variety of flavorful and seasonal meals that are balanced with protein and fiber to ensure you feel both nourished and energized with extra hours of daylight to conquer! I can’t wait for you to enjoy!

Sun-dried tomato spinach egg bake — A savory and veggie-packed breakfast that makes mornings a breeze.