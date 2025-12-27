Grace's grocery guide v.55 - Your healthy & easy menu for the week
Eat better, feel better, and save time with this week's meal plan, grocery list, and prep tips (plus a 60 minute prep guide to set you up for success).
And just like that Christmas is over and 2025 is about to come to a close! I hope you were able to take some time away from your usual rhythm of work, chores, and just life in general to simply rest and enjoy.
As you get back to reality, prepping for the year ahead, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect. What are you hoping to include more of next year that will support you well?
For me, prepping ingredients ahead of time and making lots of nourishing & balanced meals is still a priority. With travel, events, and holidays, it can be easy to get out of the rhythm of prepping, but it makes all the difference in how I feel and show up each day. This is exactly why I included a quick and easy prep this week, to get you back in routine and set you up extra well for the week.
Whether you like to prep ahead of time or are just looking for more nourishing and delicious meals to incorporate into your regular rotation, this grocery guide is for you! I can’t wait for you to try these delicious new chili-lime beef bowls and the rest of the delicious menu.
Antioxidant red berry overnight oats - I’ve been on such an overnight oats kick with this chilly weather. Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, they make the perfect nourishing breakfast. Plus, there are so many flavor options, I have greatly enjoyed trying all the combinations.
Chili-lime beef bowls - Beef bowls were a top favorite of the community this year, and for good reason. Packed with iron and lots of antioxidants, this beef has a unique flavor twist, paired with fiber-rich sweet potatoes and roasted red bell peppers.
Chimichurri sweet potato salad with chicken meatballs - A quick and easy meal for you to pull together or take for lunch, this salad uses prepped-ahead ingredients for a nourishing and satisfying meal. The zesty chimichurri on top is really an added bonus when it comes to flavor.
Citrus garlic salmon & forbidden rice - A meal in under 20 minutes? It truly is the best! This brightly flavored salmon pairs well with the slightly tart pomegranate arils and creamy avocado.
Chicken & roasted pepper bowl with zesty chimichurri - You already have chimichurri & roasted peppers prepped and ready, so this bowl is quick and easy to pull together.
Creamy tomato pink pasta with ground beef - Another hormone-supporting dish rich in iron, this dairy-free take on vodka pasta is warm, creamy, and absolutely delicious!
