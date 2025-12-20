I can’t believe that Christmas is only a few days away! From festive overnight oats to cookies and appetizers for holiday exchanges, my kitchen has been getting lots of extra use. While I love to cook year round, it feels extra special to be able to cook and share so many meals with loved friends and family during holiday gatherings.

This is a busy season, where it’s easy to get wrapped up in all the festivities and extra to-dos. In moments where I can, I want to keep making an intentional effort to slow down, to pause, and simply remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Whether you celebrate Christmas or another holiday, my hope is that it is filled with joy and warmth. This week’s specialty menu is filled with lots of nourishing foods, colored with reds and greens to contribute to your festive holiday gatherings!

Since this week’s 5 festive, extra nourishing overnight oats recipes has you covered for breakfast, this week’s menu offers meal inspiration for easy weeknight dinners, dishes to bring to a holiday gathering, and options for prepped-ahead lunches. I hope you enjoy!

One pan herby green rice & turkey meatballs

This bright and creamy bowl of herby rice paired with seared turkey meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, and crunchy walnuts is a nourishing and satisfying meal, perfect for chilly days.

Chimichurri chicken thighs with red rice

Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these Chimichurri chicken thighs with roasted asparagus and red rice bring all the festive Christmas vibes. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish for a larger gathering, or an easy weeknight dinner.

A festive red & green apple cider vinaigrette mixed greens salad

This colorful holiday-inspired salad is perfect for meal prep, weeknight dinners, or festive gatherings. Enjoy this mixed greens salad, made with fresh pomegranate, crisp apples, roasted sweet potatoes and pecans, and drizzled with an apple cider vinaigrette.

Rosemary thyme roasted root veggie platter

We’re elevating the usual veggie platter, roasting a mix of winter veggies with fresh herbs and olive oil. This is a simple dish that’s perfect for a gathering or side dish for a weeknight dinner.

Date balsamic salmon & roasted greens bowls

A balanced red & green dish of roasted salmon and broccoli with crispy Brussels sprouts topped with a slightly sweet homemade balsamic date vinaigrette.

Sun-dried tomato chicken thighs with creamy coconut rice

Bright sun-dried tomato chicken paired with creamy coconut rice for a flavorful, comforting meal. Topped with cilantro and spinach, this is a nutritious red & green festive dish!

