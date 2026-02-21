This week's menu!

Happy Saturday! This week I’ve been thinking a lot about creativity and what it looks like to incorporate more of it into each day.

Some days, it looks like hopping in the kitchen and developing a new recipe with a twist. Other days, it’s getting out my favorite multi-colored pens and making cards for family & friends.

There’s something special about real life, hands-on activities, and I’m fully advocating that we should spend more time experiencing!

It’s not just the feeling of creating I’ve grown to love, but once I’ve researched more into it, I would definitely consider it a form of nourishment.

From reducing stress to fostering mental and emotional well-being, creativity just might be considered it’s own nutrient!

As you cook this week, may you remember that nourishment can be found in a lot of ways. From enjoying a nutrient-packed meal or spending time around the table with loved ones or adding even adding a creative twist to a recipe, there are so many ways cooking is nourishment.

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.

Blueberry protein pancake bowl — This fluffy, gluten-free pancake is an easy, high-protein way to start the day. Topped with frozen blueberries, almond butter, and bee pollen it’s a single-serve breakfast that’s both nourishing and delicious!

Sesame salmon & sweet potato wraps — Broiled salmon with crispy sweet potatoes wrapped in a colorful Swiss chard leaf and paired with a spicy sesame sauce. Cooked and ready in under 30 minutes, this is a balanced and easy weekday meal!

Golden rice beef bowls — Savory and seasoned golden rice layered with a sautéed mixture of warming beef, broccoli, and onions for a balanced and delicious weeknight dinner! Also, the leftovers store quite well for an easy lunch the next day.

Garlic-lemon Greek chicken bowls — Dreaming of Greece, these Garlic-lemon Greek chicken bowls are packed with protein, fiber, and flavor. From the roasted chickpeas to the refreshing cucumber salad, this balanced dish is incredible!

Hibachi beef bowls with roasted veggies — Enjoy flavors of Hibachi at home with this savory blend of ground beef, glazed carrots, and roasted squash & zucchini. Paired with brown rice for a balanced and easy weeknight dinner.

Sage turkey meatballs with roasted veggies — Savory sage turkey meatballs paired with roasted mixed vegetables and top with a creamy maple almond butter drizzle, this is a nourishing and delicious weeknight dinner! Seriously, I’m obsessed with this drizzle!!

