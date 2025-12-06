At this point, you know how important it is to me that I enjoy balanced and nourishing meals. With every plate or bowl I create, I want to balance it with fiber, protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and of course, flavor!

Salmon is one of my all time favorite proteins, which I may or may not have consumed daily when traveling in Europe. It’s versatile, packed with flavor, and offers a variety of omega-3s. Did I mention it’s super high in protein?

Turning this dish into a powerhouse bowl, I pulled in two cruciferous vegetables that offer antioxidants that fight against free radicals in the body: Brussels sprouts and broccoli. Paired with warm brown rice and this homemade Creamy Balsamic Date Salad Dressing, I was blown away by the flavor explosion I experienced.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein