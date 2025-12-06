Date balsamic salmon & roasted greens bowls
This balanced dish is fresh and crispy, made with salmon, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner or meal prep lunch topped with balsamic date vinaigrette.
At this point, you know how important it is to me that I enjoy balanced and nourishing meals. With every plate or bowl I create, I want to balance it with fiber, protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and of course, flavor!
Salmon is one of my all time favorite proteins, which I may or may not have consumed daily when traveling in Europe. It’s versatile, packed with flavor, and offers a variety of omega-3s. Did I mention it’s super high in protein?
Turning this dish into a powerhouse bowl, I pulled in two cruciferous vegetables that offer antioxidants that fight against free radicals in the body: Brussels sprouts and broccoli. Paired with warm brown rice and this homemade Creamy Balsamic Date Salad Dressing, I was blown away by the flavor explosion I experienced.
Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
