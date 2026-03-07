After spending the week in California where it was 70 and sunny for Expo West (full recap coming soon!), I’m totally ready for Spring weather to arrive in NC! Longer walks during sunset, picnic date nights, lunch by the garden — this truly is one of my favorite times of year.

If you want to make the most of this new season, a little cooking and prepping ahead of time are my go-to ways to spend less weeknight time in the kitchen and more time outside.

This week’s healthy meal plan, exclusively for the community, has a prep-ahead breakfast with an extra boost of nutrients and 5 easy weeknight dinners, one of which is a special feature from a friend.

Having a plan and setting aside a little time to prep can go such a long way in helping you eat well and feel good all week long. A prepped breakfast or lunch means an extra few minutes in the morning sunshine. A quick and easy dinner means you can go on a little walk and watch the sun go down. Doesn’t it sound delightful?

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.

Triple berry sheet pan pancake — An easy prep-ahead breakfast that will make you feel like it’s the weekend. Enjoy this fluffy pancake bake loaded with antioxidant-rich berries and topped with creamy peanut butter for a balanced breakfast.

Baked cabbage quinoa skillet with cilantro cashew cream sauce — This easy, protein-packed dish is made with roasted cabbage and topped with an herby cashew cream sauce for a light and satisfying dinner.

Cabbage crush quinoa salad — High in fiber and packed with plant-based protein, this combination of edamame, quinoa, fresh herbs, and a dairy-free dressing is divine in this cabbage crush quinoa salad!

Crispy fried rice chicken bowls — This homemade stir fry bowl is a balanced bowl with a twist. The crispy rice base is topped with pan-seared chicken and an array of veggies for a fiber-rich weeknight dinner.

Baked paprika drumstick plates — This warming and balanced whole-foods dish made with baked drumsticks is one of our new house favorites. Paired with roasted sweet potatoes to support immunity and green beans for heart health, this is one nutrient packed dinner!

Crockpot orange chicken — A special guest recipe from my friend Kayla Cappiello; As a new mom, she knows how to make a dish even easier. This gluten-free orange chicken is a ‘throw it, set it, and forget it’ recipe that you’re going to love.

To keep things simple in nourishing your body and showing up with more balanced energy, you’ll find my full grocery list, prep guide, and printable recipes below.

I truly want the healthy choice to be the easy choice for you, and having a plan is a great way to make that happen. Download your recipes below and get prepping!