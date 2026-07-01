There’s something about the 4th of July that just screams summer to me — the long hours spent by the lake, the warm air wafting delicious smells from the grill, family and friends gathered together to simply enjoy, and loud firecrackers sprinkled across the dark sky like confetti.

Being an adult in the summertime doesn’t feel quite like childhood, where time felt endless and most days were filled with swimming, playing, and lots of ice-cream eating. But just because we aren’t kids anymore doesn’t mean we can’t have fun like we used to!

Whether you’re prepping for this weekend’s festivities or simply ready to have your own fun summer celebration, I’ve got something extra delicious in store for you.

In addition to sharing a roundup of all of my go-to nutrient-dense party food recipes for gathering (with a few festive bites, of course!), I’ve invited a couple of talented, recipe-developing friends to share their ultimate easy summer appetizer and dessert recipes with you — easy enough that you can pull them together just before a party and delicious enough that everyone will be asking for the recipes.

Plus, every recipe has an extra nutrient boost, so you can eat well, feel well, and enjoy the long summer days with family and friends!

8 easy nourishing recipes for a summer gathering

Triple berry summer salad with a simple lemon Dijon vinaigrette | With a name like Grace & Greens, a lot of people expect me to bring a salad, and this nourishing bowl with all the in-season berries does not disappoint. This fiber-rich salad pairs beautifully with a summer grill out. I love serving it in a giant salad bowl, like this gorgeous acacia bowl!

Sesame-ginger quinoa salad with crunchy veggies | Savory, refreshing, and full of colorful vegetables, I love how simple this salad is! Plus, the fresh herbs really elevate it.

Pesto pasta salad with roasted colorful tomatoes | A balanced, gluten-free pasta salad dish with an extra boost of fiber. It’s the perfect vehicle for fresh basil pesto and bright cherry tomatoes.

Rich dark chocolatey mousse pie with fresh berries | Decadent yet surprisingly high in protein, this dessert is balanced and made with better-for-you ingredients all blended together in my favorite kitchen appliance — the Vitamix. I’m a firm believer that just because it’s healthy doesn’t mean it has to be boring. :)

Frozen berry crumble dessert bites | Here’s another cool sweet treat for you to try because there’s nothing like something fresh from the freezer on a hot summer’s day. Made with dates for an extra boost of fiber, you’re going to love these gluten-free desserts. I used these tulip liners to make cleanup easier!

Dark chocolate strawberry skewers with fresh mint, Salty prosciutto & fresh melon skewers, Fresh and easy watermelon-mint & blueberry skewers | And if you only have 5 minutes to pull something together, skewers are the perfect option! I love these patriotic star skewers for an extra festive addition and this dark chocolate balsamic vinegar to elevate the strawberries.

7 healthy summer appetizers and desserts from talented recipe developers

Photos from my fellow recipe developers :)

Shrimp & black bean salad | Olivia Adriance is bringing her bright and vibrant salad to gatherings this summer. “It’s a summertime staple—ideal for BBQs, picnics, and lake days—with plenty of protein, fiber, and micronutrients!” says Olivia.

Healthy Cowboy Caviar | Jasmin D the RD is bringing her easy dip. She shared that it’s “by far my favorite dip to make for a summer gathering because not only is it packed with flavor, it’s packed with good-for-you foods too.” I love this — let’s eat well and feel well too!

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Bowl | Savannah Parr chose to bring this recipe because “it’s delicious summery components stacked into one cohesive bowl! It’s healthy, whole food, high-protein, and packed with flavor. It’s perfect for a weeknight family meal, barbecue party, or summery date night :)”

Paleo Mixed Berry Cake | Beth is also bringing a better-for-you cake, and she described it as “something that looks like a celebration” — how fun! She shared with me that it’s “Studded with blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries; it’s bursting with antioxidants and fiber, and the natural sweetness from the fruit means there is no need for refined sugar to make it feel indulgent. It is the kind of dessert that makes a summer table feel special- and proof that a slice of cake and steady energy aren’t mutually exclusive.”

Black Bean Corn Salsa Dip | Nicole Addison is bringing this salsa dip because “it’s fresh, colourful and always the first thing on the table gone (it’s addicting)!! … As a dietitian, I love that it’s loaded with fiber and plant-based protein, so you feel satisfied and energized on a hot summer day!”

Fennel, Avocado & Orange Salad | Karina Baloleanu, CFNC is bringing the go-to salad “partly because it takes about 10 minutes to put together and scales up effortlessly, but mostly because it actually makes me feel good after eating it, which isn’t always the case with party food. I love starting a meal with it as a fiber-first move to help slow glucose absorption, which matters a lot in summer when there’s more eating out, more drinks, more of everything.”

Strawberry Shortcake (Refined-Sugar-Free) | Olivia is bringing this light and fresh dessert! “It’s made with simple ingredients, celebrates seasonal fruit, and satisfies a sweet craving in a more nourishing way.” Isn’t it incredible what real food can do?

Healthy eating just got easier (and more enjoyable) I truly want you to live a well-nourished life — where you feel energized, strong, and at home in your body every single day. If you’re a busy woman who wants to eat well, feel good, and actually enjoy eating healthy — without the overwhelm of diet culture — you’re exactly who Grace & Greens is for. It’s a bi-weekly dose of nourishing recipes made from simple ingredients and honest wellness, delivered straight to your inbox. Paid subscribers get access to the growing online cookbook, resources to help you incorporate healthier habits, plus a new whole food meal plan every Saturday so you think less about what to eat each week.

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you enjoyed reading? It helps more people discover nourishing, simple recipes so they can eat well and feel good too!

Read more

🥬 NEW: Work with me 1:1 — let’s build a plan that actually fits your life

🥬 Subscriber-only exclusives!

🥬 View the full recipe box

🥬 Connect with me on social media

🥬 Shop my health & wellness essentials for Prime Day