On the days when you don’t feel like cooking, this nourishing bowl is delicious, and shockingly easy to pull together from your kitchen staples.

I personally love to prep this ahead of time and enjoy it for lunch.

Rich in fiber from the cucumber and brown rice, healthy fats from the avocado mayo sauce, and protein from the tuna, this dish is ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious.

With this dish being high in protein and rich in fiber, it’s great for supporting your energy levels throughout the day and supporting healthy digestion.

I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein