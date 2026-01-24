A healthy & easy meal plan - Grace's grocery guide v.60
Eat better and feel better with 5 healthy dinner ideas, a prep-ahead breakfast, a bonus energy-boosting snack recipe, plus a grocery list and prep tips to save you time and mental effort!
Don’t miss the grocery list, prep guide, and other downloads at the bottom of this newsletter, exclusively for paid subscribers of Grace & Greens!
Happy Saturday!1 I hope you had a wonderful week and got a chance to try the extra special Nourish & Glow smoothie. I’ve seriously been making one just about every day for the past few weeks. After reading this article, I was inspired to begin incorporating even more into my routine that supports my skin well!
Candidly, I’ve had better weeks. After catching the flu, I’ve been doing all I can to listen to my body and support it while it’s down. From immunity shots, gluten-free rotisserie chicken noodle soup, these electrolytes, and these daily citrus immunity bites to getting some extra sleep, and tuning in to the new Emily Henry movie People We Meet On Vacation, I’m on the up and up.
I share this with you as a reminder that life happens, and although you can do all the right things to support your health, there are simply times when you still get sick. But the best thing you can do is continue to love and support your body well, knowing that it will get well again soon.
Alrighty, now let’s jump into this week’s menu. Fortunately, I’ve been testing some extra easy recipes over the past few weekends. So, this is the perfect time to share them with all of you!
Plus, it’s national peanut butter day so I included a bonus energy-boosting snack recipe. I hope you enjoy!
All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bioindividual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!
Kale & chicken sausage egg bites — An easy, high-protein breakfast packed with extra fiber and of course, a burst of flavor. These are such an easy prep-and-go breakfast. Think Starbucks, but less additives and better for your wallet! (45 minutes)
Sesame-ginger chicken quinoa crunch wraps — Sweet, savory, refreshing, and full of colorful vegetables, these wraps are a great way to eat the rainbow. You can also enjoy it as a salad, whatever floats your boat! (35 minutes)
Beef & Bok choy stir fry — A nourishing bowl of steamed cabbage, Bok choy, and lean beef, this dish is full of fiber! I love how the flavors meld together to make it quite delicious! (25 minutes)
Sweet & sour chicken smash tacos — This is such a fun way to enjoy tacos, with garlic-sesame chicken as the filling. Top with crispy veggies, some delicious sauce, and enjoy! (25 minutes)
Peruvian chicken with roasted plantains — A quick and easy weeknight dinner where you throw everything right into the oven. My husband couldn’t stop raving about this one! (60 minutes)
Sweet Italian chicken sausage cauliflower pizza — Finish out the week with something fun! Enjoy cauliflower pizzas topped with all the yummy veggies and drizzled with a creamy dairy-free Caesar dressing. (20 minutes)
BONUS RECIPE: Peanut butter cacao energy bites — Easy to prep and enjoy throughout the week, these Peanut butter cacao energy balls are crunchy, creamy, and full of healthy fats. They are one of my go-to pre-workout snacks too!
If you aren’t a fan of this week’s recipes, visit the recipe box, with 150+ nourishing and delicious recipes and 55+ weeks of meal plans to help you eat well without too much thought.
The ultimate way to save time and mental effort when it comes to eating well: Download the grocery list, prep guide, and the printable recipes
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grace & Greens to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.