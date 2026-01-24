On this week's menu

Happy Saturday! I hope you had a wonderful week and got a chance to try the extra special Nourish & Glow smoothie. I’ve seriously been making one just about every day for the past few weeks. After reading this article, I was inspired to begin incorporating even more into my routine that supports my skin well!

Candidly, I’ve had better weeks. After catching the flu, I’ve been doing all I can to listen to my body and support it while it’s down. From immunity shots, gluten-free rotisserie chicken noodle soup, these electrolytes, and these daily citrus immunity bites to getting some extra sleep, and tuning in to the new Emily Henry movie People We Meet On Vacation, I’m on the up and up.

I share this with you as a reminder that life happens, and although you can do all the right things to support your health, there are simply times when you still get sick. But the best thing you can do is continue to love and support your body well, knowing that it will get well again soon.

Alrighty, now let’s jump into this week’s menu. Fortunately, I’ve been testing some extra easy recipes over the past few weekends. So, this is the perfect time to share them with all of you!

Plus, it’s national peanut butter day so I included a bonus energy-boosting snack recipe. I hope you enjoy!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bioindividual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone. Have a question about a recipe? Leave a comment and I’ll help!

