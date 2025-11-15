Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! In a new season where we’ll gather together and share meals, I can’t help but express my deepest gratitude not only for the lovely people who will be around the table, but also the very food on the table itself. What a gift that each ingredient offers, with a variety of benefits to the body, from foods that fight inflammation to others that support hydration.

This week’s menu was built to provide you with a variety of balanced, anti-inflammatory ingredients to help you fuel your body and fight against disease. From fatty fish and leafy greens to root veggies and warming spices, I hope you enjoy all these dishes have to offer.

Don’t miss the deep dive on anti-inflammatory foods in the Extra Scoop section of this week’s grocery guide.

The Blueberry cinnamon roll oatmeal is my favorite because it’s so warming in the mornings, but I’m curious to know yours - drop a comment or hit reply!

Download the weekly menu, grocery list, and printable recipes with prep tips: