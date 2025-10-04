Dear reader,

Winding around the curves and bends of the changing leaves dotting the North Carolina mountains, Will and I are en route to celebrate the wedding of our sweet friends. While I love to go away for the weekend, it seems like we are constantly on the go.

Despite knowing the value of eating healthy, nourishing foods, the effort to make it happen can feel overwhelming, especially if every day is full and weekends are away from home. It can take an act of pure willpower to be able to choose a nourishing, home-cooked meal, especially with enticing flavors and easy, fast-food options on every corner.

I’ve tried willpower alone and it doesn’t work for long.

I’ve also tried not having a plan, which usually leads to more stress and less alignment with my goals.

The one thing that actually seems to work is prepping a little bit ahead of time. I’ve swapped the stress and feelings of overwhelm during busy weeks, with the peace of mind that I can open up the fridge (or lunchbox) to a nourishing and delicious meal.

Slowing down and partaking in the act of preparing a meal with love and care is something that brings me a lot of joy. With a small shift in mindset and a little bit of time set aside at the beginning of the week, it might be able to do the same for you.

Inspired by our travel plans, I prepared a menu that features home-cooked versions of some fast-food favorites. With just a little prep and a joyful attitude, you’ll be nourishing your body and feel more prepared heading into the week. I can’t wait for you to try them!

Happy home cooking,

Grace Barker

P.S. The egg bites and carnitas bowls were a travel-friendly option we packed in a car cooler on the way to the wedding. Plus, we saved money by not having to stop and pick up fast-food. (Bonus!)

This week’s recipes

May this be your inspiration for a week of healthy & easy home-cooked meals that can travel with you wherever you may go.

I’ve streamlined your weekly meal planning process, with a printable menu, organized grocery list, step-by-step prep guide, and downloadable (ad-free) recipes. Now, let’s get cooking!