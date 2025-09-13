This week’s healthy and easy meal plan is designed for busy people who want nourishing recipes, an organized grocery list, and a step-by-step guide to meal prep. At Grace & Greens, my goal is to help you save time, reduce stress, and eat well all week long. I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to help make it even easier for you!

Happy Saturday! At the week’s end, I often love to reflect back on the things that brought me joy. For this week, it was attending Beauty & the Beast the musical on a date night with Will at the local performing arts center, strolling on a long walk with a sweet friend in the crisp fall weather, and hosting an in-person workshop on building healthy habits for a neighborhood women’s club.

While each of these things might seem quite different in nature, all of them inspired me in the work I do. While I don’t go to a musical or host a workshop every week, two habits I have regularly incorporated into my life include doing an activity that sparks creativity and teaching others through frequent events.

Habits are often thought of as the tasks that need to get done: eating your vegetables, drinking more water, or going to bed earlier. While these are all habits that can support your health, there is so much more to health than just those. Health is also about creativity, enjoying the work you do, and even creating a home environment you love.

This week, I encourage you to look at your overall health through a broader lens. Are there any habits you want to develop that will support your creativity?

Join the Healthy Habits Workshop

You’re invited to an upcoming virtual-live workshop on Friday, September 26th: Building healthy habits: Discovering the secrets for a balanced life. If you’ve been wanting to build a new habit that supports you and your healthy living goals, but want a little encouragement and a clear framework, this event is for you.

Reserve your spot here - seats are limited!

Your healthy menu for the week

Want the full experience? Upgrade to a paid subscription today to unlock weekly meal plans, printable grocery lists, exclusive meal prep guides, ad-free recipes, and access to the Grace & Greens community — trusted by hundreds of busy people who’ve saved time and reduced stress with these resources. Start your 7-day free trial now and see how easy healthy eating can be.