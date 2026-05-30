As I cross off another item in my cross-it-off notebook, filled with tons of little checkboxes and to-dos, it feels both accomplishing and calming.

On the days when I feel like I have to get a million things done, I’ve noticed that lists are helpful, but having clear priorities is even better.

But this isn’t just about tasks or projects, but goals too. With cooking meals at home, I know exactly what my priorities are: Nourishing, delicious, and simple.

Some weeks, I’ll make a double batch of the same meal to make things a little bit easier. Other weeks, I look forward to the time in the kitchen, enjoying the unhurried experience of cooking something nourishing with love and care.

Whether this week is packed full and you’re doing great to get dinner on the table, or you're easing into summertime with slow evenings, you can cook with confidence knowing every one of these recipes is going to balance nourishment and flavor, without being too complicated.

I’m sure you already have enough on your plate. Let me take a few items off your to-do list for mealtime. Included in this week’s newsletter is:

4 easy weeknight dinners (with enough for lunch the next day)

A high-protein dessert because who doesn’t love a nourishing sweet treat

A downloadable grocery list and recipes for an easy cooking experience

Plus, 5 things bringing me joy this week, because they just might bring you a bit of joy too!

Easy BBQ chicken sheet pan dinner — Think summer grilling without having to get out the grill. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner with pan-seared and baked chicken, roasted sweet potato, bright bell peppers, and fresh arugula.

Roasted veggie quinoa bowls with a coconut curry lime dressing — Zucchini and asparagus are two of the most delightful vegetables this time of year. Roasted and paired with fluffy quinoa, baked chicken, and a light & creamy dressing on top, the flavor is truly unmatched!

Creamy dreamy peanut stir-fry — A one-pan wonder, this quick and easy stir-fry is a delicious combination of fresh veggies, fiber-rich falafel, and, of course, creamy dreamy peanut sauce. (As seen in this week’s round-up of budget-friendly meals that actually taste good)

Ranchero breakfast casserole — Despite the name, this balanced and savory dish is great anytime of day! Topped with creamy avocado and fresh cilantro, this is one of my go-to dishes for prepping ahead of time.

High-protein chocolate mousse cups — If you’re a lover of chocolate and healthy sweet treats, these high-protein chocolate mousse cups are about to be your new favorite dessert. Just because you want to eat healthy doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on flavor!

This week’s grocery list

Download the grocery list, unlock this week’s healthy & easy recipes, and get access to all 75+ weekly meal plans below — exclusively for paid subscribers