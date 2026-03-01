This nourishing & delicious recipe is available to everyone as a special feature included in the GEM x Grace & Greens meal plan.

If you love this recipe, the full meal plan is packed with more wholesome and easy meals to help you nourish your whole family with less stress!

Cooking for a family or a group of friends can be a big task, especially with competing preferences and priorities.

Whether you’re just making sure your kids eat something, you have a friend who is celiac, or you simply are looking to add more fiber and plants into your own diet — it can feel like a balancing act that’s quite overwhelming.

But, I’m here to tell you it doesn’t have to be!

With every recipe I create, I have 1 priority — How can I make this even more nourishing and delicious?

Not just for you, but for every single person you are serving the meal too. I want everyone to be able to delight in the beauty of a delicious and nourishing meal, without causing you to spend too much extra time preparing it!

Why your’e going to love this meal

This easy weeknight dinner is the perfect combination of veggies, protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates — making it balanced and enjoyable for everyone.

With an extra boost of veggies in the zucchini to make the meatballs extra moist, to swapping traditional pasta for a side of fiber-rich potatoes, this dinner levels up nutrients without adding a lot of extra cooking time.

The best part is that this can be prepped ahead of time and reheated just before serving, making busy weeknights a breeze.

I hope you enjoy this balanced, nourishing, and delicious dish!

Servings: 6 - 8 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein, high-fiber

Ingredients

For the fries:

4 medium sweet potatoes, washed and cut into fries

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil — This is my favorite, high-quality olive oil!

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the hidden-veggie meatballs:

2 lbs (93/7) lean ground turkey

1 zucchini, washed and finely chopped

1 yellow onion, washed and finely chopped

1 egg

2 tablespoons almond flour

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed — I love this one by Whole Foods Market!

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Black pepper, to taste

(Optional; or swap for sliced avocado) For the sun-dried tomato aioli:

4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise — I love this one made with 100% pure avocado oil

2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in extra-virgin olive oil, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

For serving:

3 mixed bell peppers, washed, cored, and sliced

Instructions

Prep: Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare the fries: Add the sliced potatoes to a bowl of water, let soak for 10 minutes to remove excess starch, then drain and dry. Add the potatoes to a sheet pan and toss with 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt. Roast at 400°F for 30 minutes, flipping halfway, until crispy. Roast for an additional 10 to 15 minutes if needed. Prepare the turkey meatballs: In a large bowl, combine 2 lbs of 93/7 lean ground turkey with 1 finely chopped zucchini and 1 finely chopped yellow onion. Add 1 egg, 2 Tbsp almond flour, 2 Tbsp ground flaxseed, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1 tsp thyme, 1 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp paprika, and black pepper to taste. Mix until just combined, then roll into about 2 meatballs. Arrange on 2 sheet pans and bake at 400°F for 25 minutes. Broil for an additional 3 to 5 minutes to lightly brown the tops, then check that they are cooked through before removing from the oven. Prepare the dipping sauce: In a bowl, mix 4 Tbsps avocado mayonnaise, 2 Tbsps finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, and 1/2 tsp onion powder. Mix until smooth, and store in the fridge until ready to serve. Serve: On each plate, pair 3 to 4 meatballs with a side of crispy fries and fresh bell peppers or another veggie. Serve with the dipping sauce or fresh avocado and enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, cook the fries and turkey meatballs ahead of time, let cool, and store in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat and add fresh veggies just before serving.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Consider swapping the turkey meatballs of this bowl for pre-made falafel balls.

What if I am gluten-free? Made with almond flour, these zucchini turkey meatballs are naturally gluten-free.

What if I want to use an air-fryer? Preheat the air fryer to 390°F, then cook fries for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through to crisp well.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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