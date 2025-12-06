This nourishing and easy High-protein almond butter banana magic shell overnight oats is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

Dark chocolate, preferably between 72 - 85%, is hands down one of my favorite foods! The rich and bitter flavor, slightly sweetened is the perfect balance. After this week’s deep dive on antioxidants, I figured it would only be right to add a little antioxidant-boosting dark chocolate to the top of my overnight oats.

Let me tell you, this recipe does not disappoint! From the creamy blend of rolled oats and ripe banana, to the topping of additional sliced bananas, almond butter, and of course chocolate — this is truly a great combination. Plus, the dash of salt on top brings out even more flavor in this breakfast. I just can’t wait for you to give this a try!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 2 hours | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein