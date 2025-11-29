This nourishing & easy is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the stir fry:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cube ginger, frozen

1 pound 93/7 lean ground beef

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (16-ounce) bag of cabbage slaw

1 (16-ounce) bag of frozen peas and carrots

1/2 cup coconut aminos

1 tablespoon crunchy chili oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

For the toppings:

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 cups brown rice, cooked

sesame seeds, as desired

fresh lime, as desired

freshly chopped cilantro, as desired

Optional spicy mayo:

4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

4 teaspoons sriracha

Instructions

Cook the onions and beef: Heat a skillet over high heat, then turn to medium. Add olive oil and garlic. Add onion and ginger, then sauté until onions are softened. Add ground beef and salt, stir occasionally until browned. Add vegetables: Add in cabbage slaw and frozen peas and carrots. Mix and cover with lid for 5 minutes to warm. Add seasonings: Add coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and rice vinegar to pan. Mix to cover. Cover with lid for an additional 8 to 10 minutes, until cabbage is softened and veggies are warmed. (Optional)Prepare spicy mayo: Mix the avocado mayo and sriracha in a small bowl until combined. Serve: In a bowl, add rice before topping with the stir fry. Top with fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, fresh lime, and spicy mayo. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Make the ingredients at the beginning of the week, then let cool before storing in individual containers in the fridge for up to 4 days.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the ground beef for tofu.

