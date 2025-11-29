This recipe and every recipe from Grace & Greens is made with ridiculously nourishing ingredients, bringing together a delicious dish everyone will enjoy!

Now let’s get cooking!

Rich in antioxidants, fiber, and flavor, these creamy overnight oats are the perfect meal prep breakfast. I’ve been enjoying these on repeat, reminding me of a blueberry muffin, but with the added fiber and protein from the oatmeal base. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total Time: 1 hour | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the oatmeal:

1 banana, mashed

1 ⅓ cup gluten-free rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 ⅓ cup water

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon



For the protein boost:

4 scoops vanilla protein powder



For the toppings:

1 ⅓ cup frozen blueberries

4 tablespoons raw almond butter

Instructions

Mix base: In a microwave-safe bowl, mix banana, rolled oats, chia seeds, water, salt, and cinnamon. Heat for 90 seconds. Add protein powder: Remove from microwave and mix in protein powder. Divide the oatmeal evenly amongst 4 jars. Add the toppings: Top each jar with ⅓ cup frozen blueberries and 1 tablespoon raw almond butter. Let cool before sealing and placing in the fridge. Serving: To serve, simply remove from the fridge and enjoy cold!

Pro Tip: Make these at the beginning of the week and store in the fridge for up to 4 days.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Use a vegan protein powder blended in with the oat bases.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!