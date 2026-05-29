As the weather warms and fresh berries become abundantly available, there are so many opportunities for how they can be enjoyed.

Whether you’re heading to the local farm, stopping by the farmers market, or even picking up berries from the grocery store, I love how they are sweet, nutrient-packed, and a wonderful addition to a variety of dishes.

My husband and I are both huge fans of chocolate. When I got my hands on fresh blueberries, I knew exactly what I would pair it with.

If you’re a lover of chocolate and healthy sweet treats, these high-protein chocolate mousse cups are about to be your new favorite dessert!

Not only does it taste like a creamy dessert from a restaurant, but it is loaded with antioxidants from the berries, dates, and cacao.

Plus, you’ll be shocked to find out the secret ingredient that makes it so high in protein.

Next time you’re craving something sweet, you have to give this delicious dairy-free dessert a try!

Servings: 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, refined sugar-free, high-protein