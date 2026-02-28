High-protein citrus tuna salad
A simple, high-protein salad to pull together from your pantry staples! The bright sliced oranges pair beautifully with the creamy tuna salad and crunchy greens.
On the days when you don’t feel like cooking and you haven’t yet been to the store, this is a nourishing, delicious, and shockingly easy dish to pull together from your kitchen staples.
Rich in fiber from the mixed greens & orange, healthy fats from the avocado sauce, and protein from this tuna, this dish is ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious. I hope you enjoy!
Servings: 2 | Prep: 3 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein