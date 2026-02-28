On the days when you don’t feel like cooking and you haven’t yet been to the store, this is a nourishing, delicious, and shockingly easy dish to pull together from your kitchen staples.

Rich in fiber from the mixed greens & orange, healthy fats from the avocado sauce, and protein from this tuna, this dish is ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 2 | Prep: 3 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein