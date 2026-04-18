Your week of high-protein meals at home - v.72
7 easy, high-protein recipes with a grocery list and prep guide to help you save time, spend less, and enjoy meals that are nourishing and delicious!
If you’ve ever felt like you don’t have time or energy to eat healthy, I hear you.
It can feel totally daunting when you don’t have a plan or haven’t gone to the store, and dinner time is not too far away.
By capitalizing on the beginning of week energy, a little planning and prep ahead of time can make it easy for you to enjoy healthy meals that taste great, all week long!
We regularly enjoy nutrient-packed salmon dishes, taco bowls, and noodle stir fry that are surprisingly easy and far better for our food budget than dining out. Plus, I know every ingredient that I am cooking with — making it easier to support our health.
With an emphasis on quality protein and a variety of veggies, I’m extra excited for you to try this week’s menu!
A full week of nourishing, high-protein meals to support your health
This week’s healthy meal plan is simple, nourishing, and designed to make your life easier — not add to your to-do list or your stress levels.
With a grocery list, prep guide, and easy-to-follow recipes, you can spend less time and mental effort thinking about what to cook this week.
In this healthy & easy meal plan you can expect:
7 easy, high-protein recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and a snack!) that are both nourishing & delicious
The nutrient benefits with each meal
A 60 minute, step-by-step prep guide to help you save time on busy weekdays
A screenshot-ready grocery list to save you money and mental effort1