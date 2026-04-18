If you’ve ever felt like you don’t have time or energy to eat healthy, I hear you.

It can feel totally daunting when you don’t have a plan or haven’t gone to the store, and dinner time is not too far away.

By capitalizing on the beginning of week energy, a little planning and prep ahead of time can make it easy for you to enjoy healthy meals that taste great, all week long!

We regularly enjoy nutrient-packed salmon dishes, taco bowls, and noodle stir fry that are surprisingly easy and far better for our food budget than dining out. Plus, I know every ingredient that I am cooking with — making it easier to support our health.

With an emphasis on quality protein and a variety of veggies, I’m extra excited for you to try this week’s menu!

A full week of nourishing, high-protein meals to support your health

This week’s healthy meal plan is simple, nourishing, and designed to make your life easier — not add to your to-do list or your stress levels.

With a grocery list, prep guide, and easy-to-follow recipes, you can spend less time and mental effort thinking about what to cook this week.

In this healthy & easy meal plan you can expect: