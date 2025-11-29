This recipe and every recipe from Grace & Greens is made with ridiculously nourishing ingredients, bringing together a delicious dish everyone will enjoy!

Now let’s get cooking!

A smooth blend of banana, raw almond butter, spinach, and spirulina for extra greens! I love topping with cacao nibs, which are rich in antioxidants for a bonus boost. With a little prep ahead, this breakfast can be made in just a few minutes. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 1 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, peeled and frozen

⅔ cup spinach, frozen

1 cup hemp milk

1 Medjool date, pitted

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon almond butter

½ teaspoon chia seeds

½ teaspoon spirulina powder

Instructions

Prep: In a blender, add hemp milk, banana, spinach, date, protein powder, almond butter, chia seeds, and spirulina. Blend until combined. Serve: Pour in a cup, add your toppings, and enjoy!

Pro Tip: Peel and freeze bananas and spinach ahead of time for extra creamy smoothies. I buy my spinach frozen!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Use a vegan protein powder blended in to this smoothie.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

