Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the sheet pan:

2 sweet potatoes, washed and diced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

For the pan:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound chicken breasts

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For the sides:

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1/2 cup roasted pecans

1 pomegranate, peeled

4 cups arugula

For the dressing:

⅛ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon Dijon mustard

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat oven to 400°F and line 2 sheets with parchment paper. Prepare the quinoa: Cook the quinoa according to package. Prepare the sweet potato: Add the diced sweet potato, EVOO, salt and paprika to sheet pan, and mix until covered. Bake at 400°F for 30 minutes, or until roasted. Cook chicken: Place a pan on high heat until warmed. Turn to medium and add olive oil. Add salted chicken and let sear for 1 minute. Flip the chicken over, cover with a lid and let cook on low heat for about 10 minutes. Remove lid, turn heat up to medium for 2 minutes. Check to ensure the internal temperature of the chicken is 165°F, then remove from pan. Make dressing: In a jar, add the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, garlic powder, Dijon mustard, and salt. Mix until combined. Serve: Just before serving, add the arugula to a mixing bowl and pour the dressing over it. Massage until softened. On each plate, add a handful of massaged greens, roasted sweet potato, a scoop of quinoa, a scoop of pomegranate arils, and a scoop of roasted pecans. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Make the ingredients at the beginning of the week, then let cool before storing in individual containers in the fridge for up to 4 days.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Omit the chicken and swap for roasted chickpeas.

