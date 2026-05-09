If you’re trying to eat more whole foods while balancing a busy schedule, this week’s nourishing meal prep is for you.

While I absolutely loved all of the little serving bowls that a traditional Japanese breakfast is served in, I’m just as much a fan of sheet pan meals, balanced bowls, and casseroles to make meal time a breeze!

I’m on a trip this week (for something extra exciting that I can’t wait to tell you about soon), but I prepped a few meals ahead of time for my husband to enjoy. I wasn’t gone for more than a few hours when I received a call: “This is the best breakfast casserole you’ve made yet.”

Even as a full-time recipe developer, it’s one of the best feelings to hear positive feedback on a dish. And of course, I’d love to hear from you once you give them a try! Be sure to download all of the recipes, along with the grocery list, and a prep guide to save you time (all at the bottom of this newsletter).

As always, my goal is to balance nourishment, flavor, and enjoyment, making it easy for you to eat well and feel good all week long. I hope you enjoy these nourishing meals as much as my husband Will did.

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