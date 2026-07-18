Being in touch and connected online is one of the coolest parts about living in 2026, but it is also arguably one of the biggest struggles in modern society.

Whether you’re trying to achieve a goal in your health, prevent chronic disease, plan for a family, get the promotion, build a business, or design a life you really love, having full access to a lot of information can feel a bit overwhelming at times. Especially when you can so quickly see other people achieving the very dreams you have yet to accomplish.

This week, I’ve felt a bit in limbo.