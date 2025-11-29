This nourishing & easy is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the broccoli:

1 large head of broccoli, cut into florets

½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt



For the quinoa:

1 cup tri-color quinoa, rinsed

2 cup chicken bone broth (optional, or use water)



For the salmon:

1.25 pounds or 4 salmon filets

4 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes (with oil)

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat oven to 400°F and line a sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the broccoli: Add the broccoli to a sheet pan with olive oil and salt, until covered. Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes. Prepare the quinoa: Combine 1 cup of quinoa with 2 cups of bone broth (or water) in a pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover with lid, and simmer until grains are cooked, about 15 minutes. Prepare the salmon: Remove the sheet pan with broccoli, add the salmon filets to the parchment paper, then top with sun-dried tomatoes. Broil entire sheet pan for 12 minutes, or until cooked. Serve: Layer quinoa and broccoli with a salmon filet on top. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Make the ingredients at the beginning of the week, then let cool before storing in individual containers in the fridge for up to 2 days.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the broccoli for roasted chickpeas.

