Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the sheet pan:

1 zucchini, washed and diced

1 squash, washed and diced

1 sweet onion, washed and diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

For the meatballs:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound 93/7 ground turkey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

For the rice:

1 cup long-grain white rice, rinsed

2 cups water

⅛ teaspoon turmeric

4 cloves garlic, roasted

For the pesto:

½ cup pine nuts

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups fresh basil

2 cups fresh kale

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Prepare the vegetables: On a sheet pan with parchment paper add zucchini, squash, onion, and garlic cloves. Top with olive oil and salt. Mix until covered. Bake at 400°F for 30 to 40 minutes or until softened. Prepare the rice: In a small pot, bring water to a boil. Add rice, return to boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and simmer for about 35 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff with fork, and cover for 5 minutes. Add turmeric and roasted garlic cloves from baking sheet. Mix until combined. Prepare meatballs: In a bowl, mix salt, onion powder, cumin, rosemary, thyme, and oregano. Add ground turkey and mix. Scoop into 16 balls. Cook meatballs: Heat a skillet over high heat, then turn to high-medium. Coat pan with olive oil. Add meatballs, sizzling for 2 minutes. Flip, then cover with lid for 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked. Prepare pesto: In a food processor, add pine nuts, garlic, salt, basil, kale, olive oil, lemon juice. Serve: Scoop turmeric rice, roasted veggies, and meatballs on each plate. Top with pesto. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Prep the pesto ahead of time and store in the fridge for 1 week or in the freezer for 1 month.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the turkey meatballs for pre-made falafel.

