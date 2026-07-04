Welcome back to another week in my real food kitchen, where eating balanced, nutrient-packed meals is as simple as it is delicious!

I’ve been spending the past few evenings rereading Under the Tuscan Sun, which has definitely influenced my choices lately — I’m spending a few moments in the early mornings out in the sunshine, cooking meals with fresh herbs from the garden, and embracing the joy of a hard day’s work.

As I was adding a handful of basil to this week’s pesto, it was a reminder that fresh produce and herbs can increase both the amount of micronutrients and the flavor of any dish. Whether you’re growing a pot of basil on your windowsill or grabbing basil leaves from the store this week, you’re going to be shocked by how surprisingly easy it is to make pesto at home! I’ve been doing it for years now, and it’s hard to go back.

While Italy is known for its heartier dishes, I’ve created this menu to have the delicious flavors while still being balanced — packed with protein to support balanced blood sugar levels, made with complex carbohydrates for a great source of energy, and cooked with healthy fats that improve nutrient absorption and feelings of satisfaction after a meal.

I fully believe that every style of cuisine can be packed with nutrients, and with a few simple swaps, it’s easy to eat well and feel good too.

The star ingredients on this week’s menu:

Basil is one of my favorite herbs with an inviting scent that has been linked to stress reduction. It’s also rich in antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory properties.

Garlic is a staple in my kitchen because it’s great for supporting your immune system and overall heart health. Plus, it’s such an easy way to increase flavor in a dish.

Tomatoes are an in-season summer staple that’s naturally hydrating and full of antioxidants to support heart health. Sun gold tomatoes are my favorite!

Zucchini is another hydrating vegetable that supports digestion and eye health. I love that it includes a natural boost of potassium and vitamin C, too.

If you’re focused on eating more nutrient-dense whole foods and supporting your body well, but you’re feeling uninspired, you’re in the right place.

Each week, I share what I cooked for my household of two focused on simple, balanced recipes that are packed with nutrients to support the best version of you.

I’m on a mission to show that eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and can actually be enjoyable and delicious too!

With new nourishing, high-protein recipes delivered to your inbox every week, you’ll be equipped and inspired to eat well all week long. You can join the community today (and learn more about the benefits here).

Simple and nourishing meals for the week

Here’s everything I cooked this week, with a focus on simple, nourishing meals that are easy enough for a weeknight and delicious enough that you’ll want to make them again.

Download this week’s recipes at the bottom of the newsletter.

Gluten-free romesco spirulina pasta bowl with garlic shrimp

One-pan chicken & summer squash sauté

Tuscan-style cast iron salmon with cashew basil pesto

Baked paprika drumsticks with sesame green beans

Things I’ve been loving lately

I’ve been loving iced salted honey collagen matcha lattes in the morning with this this raw organic honey and this collagen.

For smoothies and coconut bowls, I love to add nutrient-rich ingredients like butterfly pea powder and spirulina both super high in antioxidants to help reduce the overall levels of stress in the body. They add a fun color (with no artificial dyes) without adding any weird flavors.

Spending more time out in the sun, I’ve been relying on this daily moisturizer. I’ve also been using this natural deodorant and I’m happy to report that it actually works. I’m also trying out this

Cook with me (virtually) Lately, I’ve been enjoying cooking meals with friends. So, I’d love to invite you to cook with me this month. Loading...

This week’s recipes

As a paid subscriber, you get exclusive access to the recipes I made for me and my husband this week (along with the growing online cookbook) — all simple, nourishing, and absolutely delicious!