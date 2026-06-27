Welcome back to another week in my real food kitchen, where eating balanced, high-protein meals are simple and nourishing your body tastes delicious!

Whether you’re trying to eat more whole foods because you want to improve your digestion, balance your hormones, or just feel better in everyday life, I’ve learned there’s great value in variety and simplicity.

I also greatly love variety in reading, which is one of my all-time favorite pastimes. Lately, I’ve been reading up on fertility-boosting foods, eating like our ancestors, and cooking with seasonal ingredients. Some of my favorite things I’ve learned:

Salmon is a wonderful source of potassium, magnesium, and selenium — all of which are crucial for balancing your hormones.

Avocados have over 20 essential vitamins and minerals and a healthy dose of fiber, supporting digestion, reducing inflammation, and improving gut health.

Eggs are incredibly beneficial for building muscle and feeling satisfied after a meal, and despite negative press about the yolks, they actually contain the most nutrients!

Lamb has a significantly higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids than beef, which is beneficial for reducing inflammation, supporting brain health, and improving heart health.

There truly are so many benefits to eating well, but feeling good is arguably my favorite! I hope you enjoy cooking through this week’s meals, so you can eat well and feel good all week long.

If you want to eat more whole foods and show up each day as the best version of yourself, but you’re feeling a lack of inspiration, you’re in the right place.

Grace & Greens is here to make healthy eating easier, and more enjoyable with simple recipes and realistic wellness tips to help you eat well and actually enjoy it!

No more staring at the fridge at 5 pm overwhelmed and unsure what to eat.

With nourishing, high-protein recipes delivered to your inbox, you’ll head into the week with a plan, so you can actually feel excited about cooking again.

Simple and nourishing meals for the week

Here’s everything I cooked this week, with a focus on simple, nourishing meals that are easy enough for a weeknight and delicious enough that you’ll want to make them again.

Download this week’s recipes at the bottom of the newsletter.

Balanced breakfast snack plate

Roasted salmon & greens with garlicky herb rice

Lamb meatballs with crispy potatoes, parsley hummus, and a mixed greens salad

Honey Dijon chicken wraps with green goddess sauce and peach cucumber salad

Things I’ve been loving lately

I’ve been loving this natural deodorant that actually lasts all day, this raw organic honey for sauces, dressings, and an extra dose of antioxidants, and my French market basket, perfect for pool days and grocery trips.

I’m also dabbling with more gluten-free baking, and it’s been so fun. These gluten-free chocolate chunk zucchini muffins are one of my new favorites — made with zucchini straight from the farmers’ market!

And when I’m feeling overwhelmed, this has been my routine lately along with a few other small habits:

This week’s recipes

As a paid subscriber, you get exclusive access to the newest recipes I’m creating in my kitchen this week — simple, nourishing, and taste-tested for deliciousness (something Claude will never be able to do).