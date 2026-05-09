Growing up, my sister and I loved granola bars. Whether for a snack before practice or as an easy breakfast to start the day, we’d always grab the oatmeal-based rectangles to give us a boost of energy.

Looking at the ingredient list of those bars we loved so much, it comes to no surprise to me that we ate these for a boost of energy only to feel hungry just a short while later.

The reality is, many granola bars are packed with refined sugars, seed oils, artificial flavors while lacking in virtually all nutritional value — no fiber, protein, or healthy fats.

So, I took matters into my own hands and made these nutritionally rich almond butter cacao nib gluten-free granola bars. Perfect for an afternoon snack or a pre-workout energy boost, I love to enjoy one of these bars as a way to deliver a boost of nutrients to my body between meals.

What makes these bars different?

We’re using plant-based ingredients for a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Seeds are nutritional powerhouses, adding in both crunch and nutrients to support more balanced hormones. Plus, instead of artificial sweeteners and sugars, we’re using raw organic honey to add flavor and a boost of antioxidants to every bar!

Once I learned that a lot of honey is contaminated with pesticides, I became much more mindful of where I was sourcing my ingredients from to ensure I was supporting my body well when cooking at home. Learn more about raw honey here and use code ‘GRACEANDGREENS’ for 10% off your purchase, so you can give it a try for yourself.

It’s packed with natural enzymes, antioxidants, and nutrients to support gut health, immunity, and inflammation balance. Adding this offers a natural sweetness to any recipe, while boosting its health benefits — it’s a win, win.

Don’t let the title homemade scare you. These easy almond butter cacao nib granola bars are perfect for meal prep, ensuring you have a balanced and delicious snack in the fridge ready to go.

The benefits behind these refined-sugar free granola bars:

Almond butter — rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and magnesium to support heart health, sustained energy, and muscle recovery

Rolled oats — a complex carbohydrate packed with fiber to support healthy digestion, steady blood sugar, and lasting fullness

Flaxseed meal — an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, supporting hormone balance, gut health, and reduced inflammation

Cacao nibs — loaded with antioxidants, magnesium, and iron to support mood, energy, and all the benefits of dark chocolate without the added sugar

Pumpkin seeds — a plant-based protein and zinc powerhouse that supports immune function, sleep quality, and healthy skin

Shredded coconut — provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) to support quick clean energy and a healthy metabolism

Honey — a natural, unrefined sweetener with antimicrobial properties and antioxidants, offering a gentler effect on blood sugar than processed sugar

Servings: 8 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, refined sugar-free