Honey Dijon greens & grains bowls
Enjoy these colorful and balanced bowls, with roasted sweet potatoes, fresh greens, and pan-seared chicken with a honey Dijon drizzle on top. This is such a great lunch option!
Greens & grains bowls are one of my top requested dishes whenever I’m with my sister. From the fresh flavors of the greens and fruit to the warmth of the roasted veggies and pan-seared chicken, this dish is rich in nutrients and tastes absolutely delicious!
Whether you’re cooking an easy weeknight dinner or need a lunch to prep for the week, this is a wonderful option that stores quite well! Enjoy this balanced and slightly sweet greens & grains bowl! 1
Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Sheet pan & parchment paper
Pan/stainless steel pan & spatula & lid