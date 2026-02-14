Greens & grains bowls are one of my top requested dishes whenever I’m with my sister. From the fresh flavors of the greens and fruit to the warmth of the roasted veggies and pan-seared chicken, this dish is rich in nutrients and tastes absolutely delicious!

Whether you’re cooking an easy weeknight dinner or need a lunch to prep for the week, this is a wonderful option that stores quite well! Enjoy this balanced and slightly sweet greens & grains bowl!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein