This nourishing and delicious weeknight dinner was inspired by my latest trip to Japan. I was so impressed by their level of care and attention to how they do everything, including cooking.

Ingredients are fresh, gut-health is a priority, and variety and portion control are naturally incorporated into their diet through their style of eating.

A bowl from the Blue Zones

Considered longevity rice, we are using Japanese purple sweet potatoes to create a beautiful and vibrant rice to pair with this honey miso salmon bowl. This gluten-free miso salmon rice bowl was inspired by Okinawa, one of the Blue Zones.

If you have never heard of the Blue Zones, they’re the places in the world with the highest concentration of centenarians, where people are not only living longer, but living healthy and well too.

The term for this is ‘healthspan’.

The coolest part is, these Blue Zones are located all over the world — Japan (Okinawa), Italy (Sardinia), Costa Rica (Nicoya Peninsula), Greece (Ikaria) and even California (USA)!

This Okinawa purple sweet potato recipe is my way of bringing that longevity tradition into your kitchen.

Benefits behind this Japanese-inspired salmon bowl

Miso — a regular condiment used in Japanese cuisine, it is rich in probiotics to support gut health, strengthen the immune system and help to fight inflammation

Japanese purple sweet potato — a nutrient-dense superfood that is so common in Japan, it’s served on street corners freshly roasted; From promoting heart health and blood sugar management, to supporting digestion and offering anti-cancerous properties, it has so much to offer.

Mushrooms — from boosting immune functioning to supporting heart health, mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and a great addition to this Japanese-inspired gluten-free salmon bowl.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein