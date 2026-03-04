Absolutely exhausted, I kept increasing the speed on the treadmill.

Ugh this is miserable.

You can have something to eat afterwards.

Keep going, it’s good for you.

I feel sooo tired.

But I have to keep going.

These were the thoughts running through my head in 2019, when I was “the healthiest I’ve ever been.”

Or so I thought. Looking back, this was one of the times in my life where the word nourishment was the antonym for how I was living. I was pushing my body to the edge with a packed schedule, multiple workouts a day, and little to eat to actually give me the energy to do any of it.

I seriously don’t know how I was doing it. But, I do remember how much my body rebelling.

The signs of under-fueling and undernourishing:

I was absolutely exhausted even after a full night of sleep.

I felt anxious and sad, but wasn’t sure of the cause.

I completely lost my period and my hormones were all out of whack.

I was freezing cold all the time.

I felt unfocused and scatter-brained.

None of my strict and rigid routines were nourishing me. In a moment of reflection, I knew I was made for flourishing. It was time for a change.

Letting go of restriction and rebuilding trust with my body again

I wish I could tell you everything changed over night, but the reality is, choosing nourishment over restriction is something that takes time and practice. Fortunately, day after day of choosing nourishment began to add up.

I started fueling my body with a variety of whole foods. I dialed back the amount of exercise I partook in. I spent time resting. I left room for margin in my schedule. I built a more solid sleep routine.

And suddenly, I had so much more energy. I wanted to spend time with my friends again. I felt more calm, cool, and collected. My skin cleared up. My hormones balanced out. I felt totally different.

It’s been 7 years and I’m beyond thankful to say that I’ve rebuilt trust with my body again. I’ve let go of restriction and perfectionism, choosing joyful nourishment and good stewardship instead.

The shifts that have supported my personal growth and overall health :

Building healthy habits that actually support my goals of living a life of balance

Having an 80/20 mindset

Learning the value of a balanced plate

Unleashing my creativity and falling in love with cooking

Now, I experience so much joy with every single day, knowing that I am nourishing my body well and supporting it so that it can do all that it was created to do. Plus, I feel far more energized and balanced.

My food philosophy has shifted to something much more beautiful. This is my key focus with every new recipe and meal plan I share with the Grace & Greens community:

How to leverage your mindset to make positive change

Your mind is quite powerful. It has the ability to completely send you into a spiral despite nothing happening to you. It also is one of the greatest gifts, constantly shaping and forming thoughts as you continue to go about every day life.

This is neuroplasticity at work, constantly changing based on learned experience. This is why continuous learning and the small habits you do in a day matter so much!

By showing up for yourself, nourishing your body in the little moments, they all add up. The trust you will have for your body will increase, you will safe and nourished, and this is the exact feeling that leads to flourishing!

Just as a garden is able to thrive and flourish when it’s well nourished, the body is the same way. It’s quite beautiful, isn’t it?

Living 80/20 is a practice of balanced nourishment

With an emphasis on balance and nourishment, having a mindset of 80/20 encourages me to focus on being good to my body with every decision.

Instead of trying to eat “perfectly healthy” or complete “the perfect workout” everyday or follow another rigid plan, 80/20 allows me to flex with life.

12 small ways to live a more balanced life:

Building balanced plates with quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber, and a healthy fat

Regular movement in ways that feel fun, supportive, and energizing

Enjoying the dinner out with friends or the date night dessert without stress

Leave room for margin in your calendar

Do something just for the joy of it, even when it doesn’t seem productive

Show up for yourself in small ways: a prep-ahead breakfast, a book sitting beside your night stand, a full water bottle every-time you’re on the go

Match your work ethic and your rest ethic

Learn to say no - sometimes it’s the best thing you can do!

Take a lunch break

Step outside in the sunshine, even if it’s to get the mail or walk the dog

Errands will always be there, sometimes it’s okay for them to wait another day

Fill up your grocery basket, your kitchen, and your plate with color! Lots of it!

Balance is a tool to realign what’s off

Are there still days when I feel stressed? Are there still days when I push too hard? Are there still days that feel off?

Of course there are! But it’s in those moments that I remember the whole point of balance is to realign what’s off.

It’s in these times I remind myself that I choose to nourish my body to be a good steward, to show up well, and to flourish every day!

Just as I care for the flowers & produce in my garden, I want to care for my own body well.

What does choosing nourishment look like practically?

From staying hydrating to providing my body with good nutrients, spending time in community, getting outside, moving in supportive ways, and creating with my skills — these are ways I can choose nourishment.

It’s that small shift in mindset that matters. I get to choose nourishment! I get to eat well and feel good! I get to nourish and support my body because I love this body I have been given!

There’s more for you

If you’re struggling with any form of disordered eating, my heart goes out to you. We were not created to feel this way and I’m sorry if you’re having to experience this.

But know there is so much more for you! Know that choosing nourishment is a beautiful thing, supporting you from the inside out. And know that you can do anything you set your mind to! You fully have the ability to impact the way you eat, think, move, and live.

My biggest struggle is now my biggest delight

What’s so beautiful is what was once one of my biggest struggles is now one of my biggest delights. Cooking and eating are now joyful moments in my day — they are opportunities to support this one body I’ve been given. I also get so much delight in sharing nourishing and delicious recipes with you!

If you’re in a season where you are shifting to prioritize nourishment, I want to make it even easier for you.

With each Grace & Greens recipe I create, my priority is to add in more of the good, nourishing ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Each week I share

A 5-day balanced meal plan with whole food recipes to support your energy levels

An organized grocery list (with a pantry staples section) to help you save money and reduce waste

Prep tips to help simplify your week

It’s not just another strict plan to stress you out, but a way to support you on your journey, giving you a moment to breathe instead of thinking through another detail.

If that’s sounds like something you need right now as you build healthy and sustainable habits, consider joining the Grace & Greens community today!

A nourishing & delicious bonus recipe

It’s such a beautiful experience to be able to delight in a delicious meal!

A delightfully delicious recipe I created recently is this fluffy, gluten-free carrot cake with a creamy dairy-free pistachio icing. It’s refreshing, sweet, and the perfect way to enjoy some delicious ingredients with added benefits!

I hope you enjoy just as much as my friends did during my birthday celebration this year!

Stay tuned for this Saturday’s 5-day meal plan with more nourishing recipes you’re going to love!

Plus, next week I’ll be sharing the latest better-for-you snacks, sauces, and products making it easier for you to eat well with a busy schedule. You’ll get an inside look at everything that happened at Expo West, one of the largest natural products food conferences.

Wishing you a joyful and nourished day,

Grace Barker

