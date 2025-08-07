Does healthy eating seem too complicated?

You’re striving to do all the right things - going to the gym, drinking lots of water, shoving down vegetables, and yet, this idea of living a healthier life has only become less appealing for you with each passing day.

I hear you, that sounds really miserable. But, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Eating healthy, nourishing foods can be delicious and doable, and I want to show you how.

When I was in college, I struggled to figure out what ‘healthy eating’ really meant. The thought of health felt like a never-ending to-do list - One that is far too time consuming for anyone who already has a full schedule. Not to mention all of the conflicting advice online about what to eat and do to live a healthier life. I tried all the diets, I tested out different theories, and it all seemed too complicated. I lost my period. I was exhausted. I felt burnt-out.

I wasn’t quite sure if I could keep up with this “healthy” life I was living.

Until I realized, I didn’t need to.

Living a healthy lifestyle can be attainable, sustainable, and even enjoyable

I let go of the original habits I created. I started choosing nourishing foods that fueled my body instead of restricting myself. I had a much more balanced approach, both with eating and with life. I incorporated a variety of wholesome, colorful foods on my plate. I moved my body in different ways instead of always forcing a hard-core gym workout into my day. I started prioritizing sleep. I started learning to cook real, good food. I continued to make small shifts, day after day.

With a newfound desire to create healthy meals that actually tasted good, I began cooking with a variety of high-quality proteins, fiber-rich vegetables, and healthy fats like olive oil, nuts & seeds.

I realized I didn’t have to completely remove meat from life.

I realized I didn’t have to eat only raw vegetables.

I realized that hyper-fixation can be fatal.

I realized that healthy fats support the hormone health of women.

I realized that rest is important.

I realized that community is important.

I realized that balance is important.

Today, I am living a much healthier, more balanced life, where I feel good and am able to show up well. Now, I’m helping others live a healthy, more balanced life too by sharing the delicious recipes I cook each week and meal plans to take off the mental weight of striving to eat healthy.

Healthy eating isn’t meant to be complicated. But, it’s meant to nourish our bodies and taste delicious at the same time.

Here’s how to make healthy eating easier and more enjoyable today

No matter your season, you’re probably busy. With limited time and mental space, eating healthy meals can often go to the wayside, despite your best intentions.

As a former grad school student, then corporate employee, and now a business owner, I understand what it feels like to have limited time to dedicate to making healthy meals at home.

The combination of meal planning and ingredient prepping makes up the secret sauce for how I eat healthy, nourishing, and delicious meals every single week. Balancing flavor and nourishment, I enjoy a variety of meals throughout the week, taking up little of my time due to the efficient processes and systems I’ve created.

How to make a healthy meal plan for the week

Brainstorm and research - Each week, I set aside a bit of time to brainstorm recipes and ideas for the upcoming week. Choosing a variety of proteins, in-season produce, and flavors I love, I will make combinations that will be both simple and satisfying. I will also use tools such as Pinterest to gain further inspiration. Create a grocery list - Now that I have an idea of 2 breakfasts and 5 dinner recipes (with leftovers for lunch), I will build a grocery list that follows along with the aisles of the store. Having a grocery list ensures I can stay on budget and efficiently shop for the week. The categories I use: Fruits & Vegetables Protein Dry Goods Frozen Pantry Staples (spices and other items I might already have at home) Ingredient prep - I dedicate 75 to 90 minutes each weekend to prepare for the week, making it easier on my future self to make healthy choices. While there are multiple styles of ingredient prepping, I’ve found that making the prep-ahead breakfasts and 2 to 3 recipes in entirety to be most beneficial. I will then do a mini-ingredient prep on Wednesday or Thursday night for the second half of the week. Try out different methods and find what works best for you. My priorities for this prep: Prepare 2 breakfast options. Roast vegetables and cook proteins and grains for the first half of the week. Prepare 1 - 2 sauces for the meals throughout the week. Storage - Food safety is a top priority when dealing with food and feeling good. Here are some tips for storing meal prepped food: Food should be stored within 2 hours of cooking in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Place large amounts of food into smaller, individual containers to help the food cool more rapidly and prevent bacterial growth. You can place hot food in the refrigerator directly to help with quicker cooling. Leftovers will remain fresh in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days and the freezer for 3 to 4 months.

Now, you can enjoy healthy and delicious meals without spending much time at all in the kitchen during the week. This not only helps reduce the stress that can come with healthy eating, but now you have more time to relax on the weeknights after a busy day of work.

Here’s how healthy meal planning just got easier

If you’re balancing a busy schedule and striving to eat well, but are still limited on time, Grace & Greens is here to help. You can skip researching and brainstorming, and instead use the weekly grocery guide to streamline meal planning and reduce stress.

What’s included in Grace’s Grocery Guide?

Each week, you will get a full meal plan, a budget-friendly grocery list, and a step-by-step prep guide delivered straight to your inbox - so you can eat well and feel good.

Now included with membership is access to 30+ weeks of archived meal plans and an exclusive community with cooking tips, wellness support, and motivation to live healthy.

Join the Grace & Greens community today to make it even easier for you to eat healthy meals all week long.

