I think rest matters, but is it productive?

I’ve loved growing wildflowers this year!

Despite working for myself and creating my own hours, I too often fall captive to the hyper-productivity culture. Enjoying the high of a task completed just as much as a smoker after a morning cigarette. Even when I write about living a life of nourishment, I still at times find it difficult to simply just be and nourish my body with good rest.

Pushing faster and further, while okay in small doses, is the very thing that has caused our culture to come down with the burn-out flu. It’s rampant, just look around: Signs of low energy, lack of motivation, sleepless nights, tired days, short tempers, and the list goes on.

It’s not just you, but the pressures that each of us put on ourselves for constant performance and achievement, with no room for margin or rest.

And while I’m not proud to admit it, I too, hesitate to do something considered ‘unproductive’ as defined by the world. It’s in these times where I get frustrated that I can’t do it all perfectly. But, the good news I keep having to tell myself is that there is grace for every one of us as we strive to re-prioritize our lives, focusing on what truly matters.

Rhythms of rest

A calming yoga practice where I can stretch and breathe.

This weekend was a chance for me to overthrow the cycle. To choose nourishment and rest, despite the world’s loud voice of working harder to be more productive. I chose to redefine being productive.

Rest is productive.

Nourishing my body is productive.

Experiencing the joy of life is productive.

Once I was reminded my goal is to live more like Jesus and let everything flow out from a place of love, I realized just how much more vital rest was to my life. After all, a tired person is usually more irritable, frustrated, and annoyed, not kind, caring, and more loving.

Just imagine the rhythm of slowing down and experiencing life without a care in the world. I simply have no need to look at a clock because I am in no hurry. Maybe I’ll read another chapter or walk another trail through the woods, after all, I’m in no hurry. Maybe I’ll wander over to the farmer’s market. Oh, those apples look divine, I’ll take three. Ah yes, biting into the juicy apple, their looks did not deceive me, they truly are divine!

Though it all sounds quite joyful, if I’m honest, slowing down and prioritizing rest for an entire day is often quite difficult for me. I associate rest with being stagnant, getting slowed down, and not being able to experience what I wish to do.

But this weekend was different.

This weekend I was purposeful and intentional with how I rested. Instead of focusing on what I shouldn’t do (work, be productive), I instead focused on what wonderful things I could do.

I spent time wandering around the local park dotted with greenery, going for a soothing yoga practice, reading My Life In France by Julia Child, writing in the window of a European-style cafe, cutting bright pink and red flowers from my garden, biking to the farmer’s market, doing a puzzle, and spending time in community.

This weekend, I focused on spending my time doing things simply for the joy of it. Not to get ahead on next week’s work or spend all weekend running around doing house chores.

This weekend, my sole focus was to rest and relax, experiencing the amazing gift of life.

Maybe you read this and thought, wow, that’s overwhelming and doesn’t sound like rest at all. Or maybe you read this and thought, wow, that sounds amazing and I would love to do those things, but I truly don’t have the time. Here’s the great news: You get to decide that rest is productive. You get to define what rest looks like for you.

We are called to rest

One of my favorite local cafes - the perfect spot for writing!

Every one of us is called to work and to rest. God calls it the Sabbath, and it is supposed to be 1/7th of our lives. One day every single week where you get to do things just for the fun of them!

Take a minute and image what that would look like for you. What would you choose to spend your free time doing? How would you want to fully experience this amazing gift of life? Are you already taking a Sabbath now? If so, what does that look like?

Now, let me be honest with you. Whether you were able to come up with a million ideas or the thought of changing your schedule caused stress, I completely agree with you.

This act of rest is going against the grain, the very culture that we are so used to accommodating for. You are probably going to get less done. Your life may truly start to look different. It’s going to look like saying no to some things to say yes to others.

But this margin, this space to truly rest and relax, is what is going to nourish you. It is going to be the fuel that allows you to live out your purpose the other six days of the week.

To read more about the Sabbath, I love Practicing the Way’s resource.

Health is far more than just physical, but it is your overall well-being which is impacted physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Just as you prioritize eating wholesome foods and moving your body, you must, you absolutely must prioritize rest.

Rest is productive

Look at those in-season red apples!

What if rest wasn’t the antithesis of productivity, but the definition? What if choosing to do some of your favorite activities is the very thing that increases your creativity, improves your mood, and enables you to live a joyful, more purpose-filled life. Let’s redefine what rest looks like, so we can nourish our bodies and flourish in the beauty of everyday life.

How to start prioritizing rest as a healthy habit

I encourage you to take a few minutes today to understand how you currently define rest. Then, take a look at your calendar, does it line up with your definition?

Here are a few prompts I’ve utilized to help me to discover what is restful for me:

What does it look like to say no to a few things?

What does it look like to add in room for margin?

What does it look like to schedule rest, knowing it’s just as vital for your life as food, water, and sleep?

What do I like to do, just for the fun of it?

How can I spend more time doing things that nourish my soul and cause me to slow down?

Though you might be heading into this experimentation skeptical or anxious or unsure, I know it is made for our good. It might not be easy to start, but overtime, we will be able to build the habit. With any habit, the more you do it, the more you experience the gifts that come from it.

While the goal is not for rest to look perfect every week, come with me as we re-prioritize our lives to ensure we are choosing what truly nourishes our whole selves.

And remember, it’s okay to start small. It’s okay to not dramatically shift your life overnight. Instead, what we’re doing is slowly building sustainable habits that support our health and the priorities of our lives.

Let’s build healthier habits together

You’re invited to an upcoming virtual-live workshop on Friday, September 26th: Building healthy habits: Discovering the secrets for a balanced life. This will be a great way to build a new habit, such as rest, that will support you and your healthy living goals. We’ll talk through the value of habits, practical ways to build them, and encourage each other along the way.

Reserve your spot here - seats are limited!

All the best,

Grace Barker

