As I turned the page of my rom-com, sitting out on the white-cushioned lounge chairs, letting in the warm breeze after a full day of work and life, all I wanted to do was just sit out there and relax for hours.

But dinner must be made, there were chores to be done, and I probably had a few more work tasks to finish.

It was in that moment that I decided dinner is no longer just another thing on my to-do list, but an experience where I get to create.

This mindset shift I had a few years ago made a big difference in how I approach the entire cooking process. And even today, as I sit on those transport-me-to-a-European-beach lounge chairs, I’m reminded that I have the freedom to romanticize my own life.

There are plenty of stressors in life, but cooking dinner doesn’t have to be one of them!

1) Light your space

Light a candle, turn on a little lamp, or open up the shades to let the evening sunshine in. It’s the little details that transform another normal rhythm into an enjoyable experience.

As the day comes to a close, slowing down allows your mind to turn down the concerns of the day and your senses to unlock — the smell of onions and garlic sizzling in the pan, the warm breeze coming in from the back door, the feeling of joy knowing you’re about to create something nourishing & delicious for your family — it’s quite lovely to just relish in it.

2) Play some tunes

Radiating music throughout the house is just another way to elevate the experience. I have two lists on rotation, Nancy Meyers’ Kitchen and Happy Italian Dinner Music, to set the tone.

Just visit any hotel or restaurant, and notice how they’ve carefully curated the tunes to provide ambience, making it a far more enjoyable experience. Whether you’re dining at a Michelin or enjoying a cup of joe at the corner café, there’s something about the music that changes the vibe.

3) Invite someone in

The easiest way to make any activity more enjoyable is to do it with someone else! FaceTime a friend, call your family, or even invite your neighbor to join in on the fun of the cooking process.

My favorite times in the kitchen are when I cook to my heart’s desire, and Will provides me company and cleans the dishes!

Doing it alone can feel like a chore. But doing it together can feel like an experience!

4) Mise en place

With bowls of washed and chopped ingredients carefully measured before the process even begins, mise en place is a tool used by chefs all over the world.

While it adds an extra dish or two for the dishwasher, taking a few minutes to set everything up in the beginning will make you feel far more organized. Deep exhale. Totally worth it in my book!

5) Cook what you love

Arguably, one of the most important ways to enjoy the cooking process is creating a final product that you actually enjoy. After all, what’s the point of the effort if you don’t like it?

I fully believe that eating a healthy meal doesn’t mean you have to compromise on flavor! Quite the opposite, actually.

If you’re building a balanced plate with a variety of ingredients, including herbs and spices, it should be both nourishing and satisfying!

Whether you’re cooking a dish that reminds you of your childhood or bringing in fresh flavors from your latest trip, enjoying a home-cooked meal has the ability to evoke memories of joyful times. I love to cook Japanese-style cuisine and fresh flavors of Greece, which transport me back to our recent trips.

12 easy weeknight dinner ideas

There’s so much joy to be had in cooking, but you have to be the one to decide if you want to experience it!

Below you will find some of my favorite dishes, designed for a variety of palates, so you can enjoy the cooking experience in its entirety.

For the pasta lovers:

If you’re a fan of fish:

Experience a travel adventure in

the comfort of your home:

When you want something simple & easy:

Grace & Greens is a newsletter for women who want to feel inspired to eat well and actually enjoy it — without bland recipes, decision fatigue, or spending a ton of time in the kitchen. Writing this newsletter is how I help women discover the joy of cooking meals that are both nourishing and delicious. If that mission resonates, your support makes it possible. Paid Subscribers get access to: Exclusive healthy & easy recipes behind the paywall

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What comes next?

Stay tuned for Saturday’s newsletter, where I’m sharing everything I cooked for our household of two this week — and what I did to make it a little bit easier to eat well, even on the busiest days.

Answering the question “What’s for dinner?” for you each week is my favorite thing, and I’m overjoyed that you invite me into your kitchen each week.

Here’s to romanticizing weeknight dinners,

Grace Barker

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