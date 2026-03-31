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Lauren Kretzer's avatar
Lauren Kretzer
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I really relate to so much of this, Grace! I think we can stay true to the diets that work best for us the large majority of the time, while allowing a little wiggle room for convenience or enjoyment. For me, that means being vegan most of the time, but occasionally having a buttery croissant at a great bakery, or a slice of really well made cheese pizza. It took me over a decade to give myself permission to find that balance and to let go of the guilt attached to not being 100% adherent to a dietary label.

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