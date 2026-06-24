Taking in a deep breath of refreshing mountain air.

Jumping into a cool stream on a hot summer’s day.

Gathering around a table to share a meal with friends as the sun sets over the mountains.

Hopping on a bike and being transported back to your childhood, when summer felt like an endless vacation.

Biting into a juicy, perfectly ripe watermelon in the middle of a heat wave.

Setting the phones aside, swapping them for a deck of cards with endless options for games.

Curling up with a good book and reading uninterrupted, as the hammock sways in the breeze.

These are the memories and experiences I return to when life feels overwhelming, to-do lists feel long, and the idea of adding one more thing to my plate feels like all too much.

If you’re a busy woman who struggles to slow down and rest, you’re not alone — and this might be the permission you need.

In the pursuit of health, we must not forget that joy is a nutrient, too.

I spent the weekend in the mountains with some of my best friends, staying up later than I ever do at home, gathering around a long table at every meal with delicious plates of food, playing many rounds of Catchphrase and NERTS just like when we were kids, and wandering through the woods to take in deep breaths of the refreshing North Carolina mountain air.

My body felt relaxed.

I felt a bit lighter.

I wasn’t worried about what was on my calendar next week or how I’m going to tackle every project that’s currently on my to-do list.

I was just there, simply enjoying.

It was a reminder to me just how valuable it is to rest, recharge, and do things just for the joy of it. I returned home, a little more relaxed, energized, and excited for what’s ahead, instead of dreading all the many things I must do.

If I’m honest, resting and recharging are really hard for me. Checking things off the to-do list and constantly being in productivity mode is something I find invigorating. But when all I do is work and perform constantly, I miss out on opportunities to take in this key nutrient that every one of us needs to live a well-nourished life.

Consider this your permission to slow down a bit this summer, to take a moment to rest and experience the joy of life itself.

Don’t worry about doing it perfectly or having it all planned out well. But choosing a rhythm of rest and joy is a practice, one that I think every one of us could use a little bit more of.

With constant emails, notifications, meals, chores, and the responsibilities that come with adulthood, it’s easy to forget about this nutrient that we all so desperately need.

But maybe that’s a sign that you need it all the more. Even if it looks like an extra few minutes lingering with a warm cup of coffee or a week-long vacation with your loved ones. This intentional act of self-care will offer benefits both for your health and your life.

Read on for:

Practical ways to rest from the busyness of life this summer

My own struggle with productivity (and what's helping)

A sneak peek at tomorrow’s bonus farmers’ market recipe that will make your home smell like a bakery

My #1 tip for clearing clutter in your inbox without missing out on all your favorite newsletters

5 practical ways to rest from the busyness of life this summer

If joy is really something we need just as much as protein and fiber, here’s where I’d start.

1 | Schedule time for rest

Block a spot on your calendar. Set aside an hour on Fridays. Give yourself 5 extra minutes every morning. Intentionally say no to one non-essential commitment this week. Remember, it doesn’t have to be dramatic to be effective. We could also use a little more margin.

One of my favorite ways to rest is taking a few minutes to walk around the block with nothing more than a cup of coffee in hand and my thoughts free to flow. I especially enjoyed this rhythm when I was up in the mountains, and the air was still crisp and chilly in the early morning.

2 | Try a new hobby

Choose something life-giving and enjoyable. Don’t worry about monetizing it or doing it perfectly, but do it just for the sake of fun!

Was there something you really loved doing as a kid? Try needlepoint, reading, gardening, hiking, coffee-making, baking, woodworking, journaling, watercolor, farmers market exploring, or swimming.

One of my favorite hobbies is taking a trip to the farmers’ market, perusing the stalls, and chatting with the vendors. I baked these Gluten-free dark chocolate chunk zucchini muffins after tasting one at the market a few weekends ago. I can’t wait to share the recipe I created with you tomorrow so your home can smell like warm muffins, too!

3 | Gather with friends and family

We were built for community. Call a friend to catch up. Take a walk with a neighbor. Pack a picnic and have dinner outdoors with your family. Play a round of pickleball down the street. Try out a new club or a local park.

There are so many ways to connect with others and get involved in something that sparks joy! Our friends did a pickleball tournament as part of Survivor-themed games this past weekend, and we had a blast!

4 | Plan your meals ahead of time

Even when resting, food still has to be placed on the table. During the summer, I opt for easy options that I can either prep ahead and reheat or cook in less than 45 minutes.

This summer taco bowl with peach mango salsa is one of my new favorites. The peaches are so fresh, I can almost smell them through this photo.

If you don’t want to think twice about what to have for dinner each week, leverage the weekly meal plans and grocery lists. I share everything my husband and I eat, focused on nourishing, whole foods and high-protein meals that are simple and delicious!

Eating well and feeling good is what nourishes me, so I can run my business, manage a household, attend regular strength sessions, be involved in my local church and community, and spend time with family and friends, all without feeling exhausted and depleted. I want you to experience feeling good all the time, too.

5 | Turn down the noise

Opt for only essential notifications. Go for a walk without listening to anything. Turn your phone to Do Not Disturb in the evenings. Take a few minutes just to breathe.

As a full-time business owner, it can be easy to constantly be connected to work. But when I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed, the best thing I can do for my mind is step away and recharge. Easier said than done, I’ve noticed that when I create better boundaries with electronics, my mental health is all the better because of it.

My #1 tip for clearing clutter in your inbox I love reading articles on Substack, but if every one of them came to my email inbox, I would feel so overwhelmed. I switched all my newsletters to app-only push and now check them when I have the time and space to read. Often, that’s with a cup of coffee in hand on a Saturday morning. How to update your Newsletter delivery preferences: Open the Substack app on your phone.

Tap your profile picture to open your account settings.

Select Notifications .

Tap Settings or your device’s push settings.

Select Prefer push to ensure you only get notified in-app.

Experience the nutrient of joy this week

This week, find a small way to nourish your body with a little bit of rest and relaxation so you can make space for more joy. Remember, joy is a nutrient too!

I truly want you to live a well-nourished life — where you feel energized, strong, and at home in your body every single day. If you’re a busy woman who wants to eat well and feel good — without the overwhelm of diet culture — you’re exactly who Grace & Greens is for. It’s a bi-weekly dose of nourishing recipes and honest wellness, delivered straight to your inbox. Paid subscribers get access to the growing online cookbook, resources to help you incorporate healthier habits, plus whole food meal plans so you think less about what to eat each week.

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

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