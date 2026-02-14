This marinated chicken is sweet and savory, perfectly paired with sautéed broccoli and warm Jasmine rice. If you still have leftover Korean BBQ sauce in your fridge from this menu, let’s make the most of it to help you save on groceries!

This dish is quite simple, but offers a unique flavor combination both from the cooking styles and the wonderful BBQ sauce!

I love to use Primal Kitchen sauces when I want to make a dish quick and easy. Though it can be a higher price point, the clean and minimal ingredients are well worth it! (It goes on sale often at Whole Foods and Target, so be on the lookout)

The best part is, this dish can be cooked and ready in a little over 30 minutes, making it such an easy weeknight dinner. I started cooking around 6 pm, and it was almost finished before the clock hit 6:30 pm.

Let me know what you think about this nourishing and balanced dish in the comments!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein