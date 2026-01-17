This sweet and savory dish is loaded with veggies and has an extra kick to it. While I love to make my own sauce, there are times when I lean on a few quality ingredient brands like Primal Kitchen to make cooking even easier. I can’t wait to hear what you think of this balanced, meal-prep friendly dish!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 25 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein