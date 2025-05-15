Since every dish is better with a bit of added greens, you’re going to love this quick & easy weeknight meal. Zesty chimichurri sauce topped with a warm bed of white rice, and layered with ground chicken and roasted peppers.

This is an especially easy meal if you prep a little bit ahead of time, especially when it comes to making the sauce or chopping up the veggies.

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Additional bowl

Skillet and spatula

Small pot and lid

Food processor or blender

Knife and cutting board

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 cup white rice, dried and rinsed

2 cups water

For the skillet:

1 pound lean ground chicken

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Fresh black pepper, to taste

4 bell peppers (red, yellow, orange), washed and sliced

For the chimichurri:

1 cup fresh cilantro, washed

1 cup fresh parsley, washed

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons dried oregano

3/4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

Instructions

Cook the rice: Add 1 cups rinsed white rice and 2 cups water to a medium pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let sit covered for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Cook the ground chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 pound ground chicken and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, breaking it apart with a spatula. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until fully cooked through and no longer pink. Season with 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside. Sauté the peppers: In the same skillet, add the 4 sliced bell peppers. Sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and combine ingredients. Make the chimichurri: Add 1 cup cilantro, 1 cup parsley, 2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons dried oregano, ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes, ½ cup olive oil, and ¼ cup lemon juice to a food processor. Blend until well combined but still slightly textured. Serve: Spoon chimichurri onto each plate. Top with a layer of rice, then ground chicken and peppers. Enjoy warm! Pro tips Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, you can prep the individual ingredients ahead of time and place in the fridge.

How can I store this dish? Let cool and store dish in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat before serving! For dietary preferences This rice bowl is gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and high-protein.

For a plant-based option, swap the ground chicken for tofu or lentils.

