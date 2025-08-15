If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Lebanese turkey burgers with crispy potatoes

A unique take on the usual burgers, this dish utilizes the rich and aromatic flavors of warming cinnamon and cumin. Paired with curry crispy potatoes, this will unlock a whole new profile of meals.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Knife & cutting board

Mixing bowls

Sheet pans & spatula

Parchment paper

Ingredients

For the turkey burgers:

1 pound lean (93/7) ground turkey

1 egg

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

For the crispy potatoes:

5 medium russet potatoes, washed and cubed

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the toppings:

2 cups spinach

For the sauce:

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Prepare: Set your oven to 425°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the cubed potatoes on one baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 ½ tablespoon olive oil, then sprinkle with 1 teaspoon curry powder and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Toss to coat evenly. Make the turkey burgers: In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground turkey, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon dried parsley, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon coriander, ½ teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon onion powder. Mix gently with your hands until just combined and form into 4 equal patties. Place them on the second baking sheet. Bake: Place both baking sheets in the oven and cook the potatoes for 35 to 40 minutes. Cook the burgers for 20 to 25 minutes, until the burgers reach an internal temperature of 165°F. Prepare the sauce: In a mixing bowl, add 4 cloves of minced garlic and 4 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise. Mix until combined to create a garlic dip. Serve: Plate the turkey burgers on a bed of fresh spinach and serve with a side of crispy potatoes and garlic dip. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: For an alternative to the garlic dip, consider using hummus or tzatziki.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the turkey burgers for frozen veggie-burgers, paired with the crispy potatoes, spinach salad, and garlic dip.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend