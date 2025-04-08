Plant-forward lentil tortilla bake
This easy lentil tortilla bake is loaded with roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and a hearty lentil and walnut filling. A gluten-free, dairy-free weeknight dinner ready in 45 minutes.
I first discovered this lentil taco filling in college — it’s savory, satisfying, and tastes quite similar to it’s usual taco counterpart.
Plus, this lentil bake is loaded with protein and fiber to support digestion and satiety after the meal.
With this dish coming together in just 45 minutes, it’s the perfect easy weeknight dinner choice.